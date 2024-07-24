Four floors of contemporary living among the trees in Newquay

Gwel Teg is a black timber clad home with five bedrooms in the heart of Newquay. It's name means 'The House in the Trees'. It lives up to the reputation.

It’s been a difficult few months and to be honest it’s felt like a few years. At least once a week (sometimes twice), I head on to the Channel 4 app and check if there are new episodes of Grand Designs. There never are. What happened?

Thankfully, by working at Country Life Online, I can get my fix of modern housing in other ways. For example, by writing about 300 words or so on properties such as Gwel Teg, which, in English, means The House in the Trees. It should not be too difficult to understand why it is named thusly. It is for sale with Lillicrap Chilcott for £1.75 million.

Much to say, so little time. Occupying a hidden plot overlooking the Newquay boating lake and with views over the Gannel Estuary, this property is in one of Cornwall’s most sought after spots, combining the joys of city life with privacy and greenery.

Set over four floors and with more than 2,500sq ft of living space, the property offers five double bedrooms and open-plan living spaces. Kevin McCloud would be thrilled to have a look at it. Other on-site amenities include a gym, a roof terrace and a hot tub.

First built in 2020, the property is offered for sale for the very first time. It was designed by award-winning architect Michael Tarring and, as well as oozing contemporary charm, features all the latest technology to make the property sustainable as well as comfortable. It may not have featured on Grand Designs the tv show, but it did at least make it into Grand Designs the magazine.

Newquay will of course be well known to readers of this magazine and website, and Gwel Teg occupies a fine position within the city. Trenance Gardens and Boating Lake are on the doorstep, and nearby is also the Pentire Headland as well as the surfing beaches of Fistral and Crantack. Newquay itself has any other amenity you could possibly desire.

Gwel Teg is for sale with Lillicrap Chilcott for £1.75 million. For more information and pictures, click here