Four properties for sale, including a converted water tower, as seen in Country Life

We take our pick of some of the best homes to appear in Country Life in the past week or so.

Carr Hall is an impressive period country house with private garden and garaging, set within a prestigious gated estate near Whitby.

Dining hall, three further reception rooms, kitchen, cloakroom, cellars, four bedrooms, three bathrooms (two en-suite), study/5th bedroom, plus several acres of communal grounds including tennis court and wildlife pond.

For sale with Blenkin via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

Thought to date back to 1933, this sympathetically restored water tower has been converted to offer stunning living accommodation.

Many original features have been retained, and the tower sits in over two acres of land.

For sale with Fenn Wright via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

A high quality recently converted five bedroom barn conversion with outstanding views, set in a rural location.

The centre of the house is a huge 51ft living and dining space with an impressive feature fireplace.

For sale with JW Wood via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

An individually designed, modern, character home quietly tucked away a very short distance from Amesbury High Street / Salisbury Street.

For sale with Venditum. See more pictures and details about this property.