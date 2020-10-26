Four truly incredible homes for sale across the world

Carla Passino picks out some of the best homes on the market across the globe right now.

Set in the central part of Cap d’Antibes, this six-bedroom Belle Époque villa enjoys fine views of the sea framed by pine trees.

Carefully renovated, it combines cutting-edge security (and air conditioning) with period grandeur: details include a magnificent staircase, a cupolaed ceiling and enormous windows that open onto sweeping terraces.

In particular, the top-floor terrace, off the elegant master suite, is an ideal spot in which to sit, relax and soak up the panorama.

Outside are beautifully landscaped gardens and a swimming pool.

For sale via Knight Frank — see more details.

Situated in the sought-after Sandy Lane estate, Windward stands in 1½ acres of tropical landscaped gardens.

The 8,516sq ft interiors are well suited to entertaining, with indoor and outdoor dining areas, an open-plan living area that gives access to a covered veranda and the grounds beyond and a bar and barbecue area next to the swimming pool.

Upstairs, reached by a striking staircase, is the vast master suite.

For sale via One Caribbean Estates — see more details.

The Ulivi estate spans 6½ acres of olive-tree and oleander-studded grounds above a private beach in Porto Rafael, on Sardinia’s north-eastern coast.

Designed in 1969 by Italian architect Michele Busiri Vici, the six-bedroom villa makes the most of views across the Tyrrhenian Sea.

Two terraces provide vantage points: the one on the roof is perfect for an aperitif and the one off the master suite is bordered by granite outcrops and lush gardens.

For sale via Christie’s International Real Estate Associate ImmobilSarda — see more details.

For a house with a difference, look no further than this waterside property close to the village of Fuseta: it is the exact replica of a millhouse that stood in the same place in the early 19th century.

The building makes the most of its delightful setting on the edge of Rio Formosa, with a panoramic open-plan living and dining area, centred on a striking fireplace, and a spectacular porch that runs along the entire south-western side.

A contemporary kitchen, three bedrooms and a mezzanine floor will accommodate additional guests.

For sale via Savills — see more details