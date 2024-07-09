From a bungalow to riverside brilliance: a home on the Thames that lives up to its name

The River Haven in Thames Ditton might just be the best place in London to sit and watch the world go by.

To call one’s home the River Haven requires something that, in the olden days, would reference a man’s anatomy. But we are a forward-thinking publication, at least online, so nowadays we shall simply call the decision brave. There are a lot of rivers in this country, and there are a lot of nice houses next to them.

But then, look at this.

Now, if you are going to call your home The River Haven, a haven by the river it better well be. But I think this property, so named, and for sale with Hamptons for £3.3 million, fits the bill. It can be found on a very private road in Thames Ditton.

The property was purchased as a bungalow by the current owners in 2008 and, ever since, have turned it into one of the nicest London(ish) homes I’ve ever seen.

I like the New England clapboard styling, and how the façade of the house is drawn towards the river, through the well-planted garden, down to the 55ft private jetty. What better way to get into town and do your groceries than by boat!

Inside, the property is finished to an exceptionally high standard. It is one of the few that I have seen where not only would I buy the house, but also everything in it — particularly the pool table in the kitchen/sitting room, which occupies most of the ground floor. It also has a bar.

One bedroom can be found on the ground floor, with the other two on the first floor. The master suite faces out towards the river, with enormous windows, and also benefits from a split mezzanine that is currently used as a study (also with exceptional views out over the Thames).

Outside, the well proportioned and planted garden leads down to the river, and is stocked with a mix of exotic and native trees, as well as lawned areas. There are plenty of places to sit an enjoy the view, both from the house (I count at least two balconies/verandas) and from the garden. I have already planned so many parties at this place in my head.

It was a bold call from the current owners, but I think the River Haven qualifies.

River Haven is for sale with Hamptons for £3.3 million. For more information and pictures, click here