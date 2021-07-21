A wisteria-clad dream home in Jersey, with one of the best private gardens in the Channel Islands

One of Jersey's most beautiful properties, Grey Gables, in St Brelade, also has some of the island's best private gardens.

Not only is Grey Gables considered one of Jersey’s finest properties, but it’s also home to one of the island’s best private gardens. Located in the parish St Brelade, within easy reach of the airport and close to the beach at La Haule, this handsome Arts-and-Crafts house, which is for sale through Knight Frank and Fine & Country at an asking price of £12 million, has been refurbished to exacting standards.

The 10,452sq ft interiors provide spacious accommodation of great character. A grand entrance hall with hardwood parquet flooring and exposed timber beams sets the tone and leads to the elegant reception rooms, all of which have fine granite fireplaces.

Also on the ground floor is a large kitchen, a study and a magnificent conservatory. Upstairs is a spectacular billiards room with cathedral ceiling.

Grey Gables also has eight bedrooms, plus additional accommodation in a guest house, and a separate gym and yoga studio.

Outside are several acres of mature parkland, gardens and grounds, featuring lawns, woodland walking paths, herbaceous borders, and a rose garden plus a swimming pool and a tennis court.

Grey Gables is for sale at £12 million via Knight Frank and Fine & Country — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

St Brelade: What you need to know

Location: Depending on where you live in St Brelade, the airport is about six minutes’ drive away.

Depending on where you live in St Brelade, the airport is about six minutes’ drive away. Atmosphere: Set in the south-west of the island, St Brelade is Jersey’s second largest parish. It has the beautiful Portelet Bay, several shops, parks and a leisure centre.

Set in the south-west of the island, St Brelade is Jersey’s second largest parish. It has the beautiful Portelet Bay, several shops, parks and a leisure centre. Things to do : Explore Jenvrin’s tomb and off the coast of St Brelade, La Corbière Lighthouse. But Jersey is relatively small so the entire island, with its beaches, boating, gorgeous countryside, and shopping and culture opportunities is on your doorstep.

: Explore Jenvrin’s tomb and off the coast of St Brelade, La Corbière Lighthouse. But Jersey is relatively small so the entire island, with its beaches, boating, gorgeous countryside, and shopping and culture opportunities is on your doorstep. Schools: Jersey has a selection of excellent private and state schools, including Jersey’s College for Girls, Victoria College and Hautlieu.Find more properties in the area.