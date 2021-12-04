An Arts and Crafts-inspired house quite unlike anything we’ve seen, with exotic curves and breathtaking views

Striking interiors meet delightful grounds and magnificent country views at Checkendon Hill House, near Streatley-on-Thames, in Berkshire.

The Arts & Crafts movement was the inspiration behind Checkendon Hill House, just outside the hamlet of Stichens Green, near Streatley-on-Thames, in Berkshire. The property, which is for sale through Knight Frank at an asking price of £3.5 million, was built by architect Richard Cutler in 2010, who reinterpreted the style in a contemporary key.

Set in leafy grounds surrounded by open countryside, it has glazing on several floors to make the most of the magnificent views. The 6,027sq ft interiors combine open plan with traditional living and meld seamlessly outdoor and indoor spaces, with those views served up through huge windows — in particular a height-of-the-house glass wall whose asymmetric design seems inspired in part by Charles Rennie Mackintosh

A covered bridge leads to the entrance door, into the building’s ‘central tower’ from which half a flight of steps gives access to the upper ground floor.

Here are the vaulted dining room, with French doors opening onto a deck, and the spectacular drawing room, also vaulted and with a feature fireplace and bifold doors leading to a covered deck.

Internal balconies overlook both rooms, forming a three-level library. Also on the ground floor is the striking contemporary kitchen, which enjoys fine country views, and two bedrooms.

The first floor has three bedrooms, including the huge master suite, which has a dressing room and private balcony. One more bedroom is on the top floor, while the lower-ground level houses a media and games room and a family room, as well as the garage.

Outside, the 1.8-acre grounds are primarily laid to lawn, overlooked by the decked terrace and veranda that wraps around the property, where a hot tub provides the perfect place to relax and soak up the views.

Checkendon Hill House is for sale at £3.5 million via Knight Frank — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Streatley-on-Thames: What you need to know

Atmosphere: This pretty village on the banks of the Thames shares its shops and transport with the equally delightful Goring-on-Thames on the opposite bank of the river. It has a pub, a hotel and restaurant and a golf club.

Things to do: Play gold at the local club, try cycling on the hills (the area is famous for competitive hill climbs), watch the Goring and Streatley Regatta, or simply take walks on National Trust land.

: Play gold at the local club, try cycling on the hills (the area is famous for competitive hill climbs), watch the Goring and Streatley Regatta, or simply take walks on National Trust land. Schools: A wide range of excellent schools are within easy reach, from the Streatley C.E. Voluntary Controlled School (rated Good by Ofsted) to Downe House, Bradfield College, Abingdon School and Radley College.Find more properties in the area.