A former pub transformed into a glorious home that has everything you could want for a life in the country

Set within a walled garden of 2.5 acres with paddocks, a swimming pool, stables and fine 15th century architecture, Wall House offers the ultimate bucolic setting for family life.

Once a pub known as The Prince of Wales, 15th-century Grade II-listed Wall House in Winkfield is a period delight in the heart of the Home Counties.

It’s currently on the market via Knight Frank with a guide price of £2.65 million.

Within its red-brick walls you can feel history all around you, as exposed beams, stone floors and a wealth of exposed wall and ceiling beams are all maintained to a perfect standard.

The property is set within a walled garden and also boasts a separate annexe converted from the stables. The manicured gardens are a particular highlight and frame the property with box hedging, stone pathways, a pond surrounded by rose bushes, a fruit orchard and a heated swimming pool.

For those of an equestrian nature, there are seven stables and 2½ acres of paddock to the rear of the property, which benefits from its own private access road.

You’ll find the property in the village of Winkfield, just under six miles from Windsor and over four miles north of Ascot. There’s a local nursery, pub and church within Winkfield, and a range of supermarkets and independent shops in the surrounding towns.

Surrounding recreational facilities are excellent with a number of golf clubs, horse racing and a Polo club in Ascot, as well as tennis clubs and leisure centres.

Train services run from Windsor to London Paddington and London Waterloo and Heathrow airport is just 14 miles away.

For families, there are plenty of schooling options with St Mary’s School, St George’s, Eton College, Wellington College and Hall Grove.

Wall House is currently on the market via Knight Frank — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.