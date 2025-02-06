A Paragraph 80 house hidden in the rich woodlands of Wadebridge
By its very definition, Trehytte will be a five-bedroom home of 'exceptional quality' built to the 'highest architectural standards'. It could be yours.
Although the conversion, replacement or re-use of existing buildings are the means most favoured by developers seeking to build bespoke new homes in the countryside, Paragraph 80 of the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) offers an alternative. Previously known as Paragraph 79 and, earlier, Paragraph 55, this stipulation regulates the construction of new isolated homes in the countryside.
It permits such houses to be built in some extremely rare instances and under the most draconian conditions, to the extent that only about 100 have been built since the policy, the so-called ‘Gummer’s Law’, was first introduced in 1997 by the then minister John Gummer (now Lord Deben).
In order to qualify for planning approval under Paragraph 80, the design must be ‘of exceptional quality’; reflect the highest architectural standards as laid down by a regional review board; help raise standards of design in rural areas; and also ‘significantly enhance’ its immediate setting and be sensitive to the defining characteristics of the local area.
Despite the evident financial risks involved, this was the route taken by young Cornish developer Charlotte Wheatley and her builder partner when, in 2019, she bought 2½ acres of ‘Heligan-style’, quasi-tropical gardens, which were previously part of the Lower Treneague estate at St Breock, near Wadebridge, 7½ miles from Padstow, eight miles from St Merryn and 10 miles from Harlyn Bay.
The setting was idyllic, a ‘mini-Eden’ bordered by a stream with inter-connecting ponds, myriad native and imported plants and abundant wildlife. Entirely private, with little sign of its existence from the passing lane, no near neighbours, and less than a mile from the centre of Wadebridge, on the face of it, there was little or no chance of ever being allowed to build a house there.
With the odds seemingly stacked against them, the couple jumped through every conceivable planning hoop before finally securing planning consent to build a genuinely net-zero-carbon, timber-framed house with four reception rooms, five bedrooms and four bathrooms on three floors, with a covered balcony on the top floor providing sensational treetop views over the gardens. Having completed the basic groundworks and landscaping, building is now under way with completion expected a year from now.
With work proceeding apace, Trehytte (sort of Cornish for ‘tree-house’) is being offered for sale through Humberts in Truro with selling agent Duncan Ley quoting a guide price of £3m.
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
-
-
Country Life's Quiz of the Day, 5 February 2025: Can hedgehogs swim, and nine other brainteasers
Guess the house price, remember the stuff you learned at school and take wild stabs in the dark. You'll love it.
By Toby Keel Published
-
‘What we petrolheads wanted but feared we’d never get’: Behind the wheel of Audi’s new, all-electric A6 e-tron Avant
His Majesty is a known fan of an Audi estate, but what will he — and Country Life — make of the brand new EV version?
By Ben Oliver Published
-
Interiors that inspire in a four-bedroom cottage in Hertfordshire
Come for the Grade II-listed family home an hour from Central London, stay for the interior-design inspiration.
By James Fisher Last updated
-
Dawn Chorus: The world's highest property has a fittingly sky-high price
Our daily round-up of news includes a flat that's 2,500 ft above the ground, our stop-you-in-your-tracks picture of the day, a chance to see two of Country Life's best-loved experts, and news about our Quiz of the Day.
By Toby Keel Published
-
A Georgian vicarage that blends idyllic seclusion, village life and a simple commute to the City
The Old Rectory in Hawkhurst, Kent, is a delightful home inside and out. Penny Churchill takes a look.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
The green Gable House: A family home in Hampshire that even we can't believe is only 15 years old
If the house isn't quite right, don't be afraid to build something new. The Gable House in Ashford Hill is a glorious example of a new home that looks like it's always been there.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
Best country houses for sale this week
From a vast Shropshire masterpiece to an idyllic West Country farmhouse, here's our pick of the best property for sale this week.
By Country Life Published
-
Ten stunning character properties for sale at under £400,000
From thatched cottages near the beaches of Devon and Cornwall to a barn conversion in Kent and a wonderful getaway in Snowdonia, here's our pick of the best character cottages and character homes for sale.
By Toby Keel Published
-
The Brontës original family home has come up for sale with a £380,000 price tag
The Revd Patrick Brontë's former home has come on to the market, where he and his wife lived in their early years before having their children Charlotte, Emily, Anne and Branwell.
By Toby Keel Published
-
Six superb homes, from the picturesque to the palatial, as seen in Country Life
Our pick of some of the best homes to come to the market via Country Life includes a true gem in Buckinghamshire.
By Toby Keel Published