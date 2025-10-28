This Suffolk home is a perfect escape from the world and it comes with its own stretch of river and 20 acres
This idyllic home in Suffolk is the perfect village home.
There are houses that are grand, houses that are charming and houses that are interesting. Sometimes, though, you just want to find the sort of house where you feel you could tuck yourself away from the rest of the world and live an idyllic life of peace and harmony.
We can't help thinking that Brick Kiln Barn — for sale at £1.1 million — could be just that place. Hidden away among wonderful mature trees, yet still close enough to the local village that you can buy a pint of milk without having to hop in the car, it's a picture-perfect hideaway from the world that is simply idyllic.
There's a bit of land — enough, at 20 acres, that you could do all sorts with it; yet not so much that managing it would be a full-time job. There's a chance to catch a few fish, with your own private stretch of river. And there is, of course, a lovely four-bedroom house that's set up ideally either for a nuclear family or for multi-generational living.
The buyers of Brick Kiln Barn will also be the proud owners of 20 acres of undulating meadows, which have been used for livestock grazing, haymaking and silage crops in the past. This weatherboarded barn conversion also has a private frontage onto the River Brett, offering the perfect spot for some quiet fishing or simply contemplation.
The dual-aspect, open-plan sitting room, with its part-vaulted ceiling, galleried landing, full-height window, exposed wooden flooring and free-standing woodburning stove, is certainly striking, as is the spacious kitchen/breakfast room with its range of wall and base units, colourful tiled splashback and modern integrated appliances.
The sitting room is overlooked by the vaulted galleried landing on the first floor, which offers access to the main bedroom and its en-suite shower room. Two additional double bedrooms are situated in a separate wing.
Brick Kiln Farm is for sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details.
