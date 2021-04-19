A postcard-pretty, Grade II-listed cottage in the Suffolk countryside

Once two cottages that have now been combined to form a family home, Laurel Cottage, in Thorndon is full of period features.

Peeking through mature trees in the village of Thorndon is the yellow façade of Laurel Cottage. This Grade II-listed property, which is for sale through Durrants at £645,000, was originally two cottages, which have since been joined to create a picture-postcard family home with four bedrooms.

The 2,100sq ft interiors have preserved a variety of period features, such as mullioned windows, Inglenook fireplaces, exposed beams and brick flooring.

The ground floor houses the sitting room, another reception room, the kitchen and dining area, a study and a bedroom.

Upstairs are three more bedrooms, including the large master suite with its beautiful bathroom.

Laurel Cottage stands in 0.45 acres of manicured grounds bordered by open fields. Many of the rooms enjoy long views across the gardens and the countryside beyond.

Although the property is shaded by mature trees that suggest a fully isolated setting, the many amenities of the village of Thorndon, such as a pub, shop and primary school, are within walking distance. The mainline station of Diss is also only six miles away, offering easy access to central London.

Laurel Cottage is for sale at £645,000 via Durrants — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Thorndon: What you need to know

Atmosphere: Mentioned in the Domesday Book (when it had the grand total of 43 residents), the village has a long history. Its church. All Saints, dates from the 14th century and has intricate carvings of lions and angels. But Thorndon delivers also on a more practical level, with a pub, The Black Horse, a community shop and the Leek Club, which runs local events.

Things to do: Plenty of walking with the Thorndon circular walk, the Thornham walks and, for the braver, the 20-mile long Mid-Suffolk footpath. There's riding in Eye and lots of opportunities for cycling

Schools: Thorndon CEVC primary school requires improvement, according to Ofsted, but Hartismere High School in Eye is rated outstanding