A spectacular Georgian townhouse that was the home of the prime minister who steered Britain through the abdication crisis

An imposing Grade II-listed townhouse, Glenhurst, in Bewdley, Worcestershire, has kept all the charm of the days it was home to Prime Minister Stanley Baldwin.

Glenhurst, in Bewdley, Worcestershire, is a rarity: a Grade II-listed Georgian house — which is for sale through Strutt & Parker at an asking price of £1.385 million — which was once home to Stanley Baldwin.

Records are sparse, but Baldwin is believed to have hosted meetings in the panelled dining room with the likes of Winston Churchill in attendance; Churchill was Baldwin’s Chancellor of the Exchequer during the second half of the 1920s, which was the second of Baldwin’s three stints as Prime Minister.

Baldwin was also the prime minister during the abdication crisis that led to Edward VII giving up the throne in order to marry Wallis Simpson; who knows what other discussions might have taken place in these four walls?

But the historic ties are only one of the many charms of this magnificent five-bedroom property, which sits on the north side of the Severn, sheltered by lovely walled gardens.

The 5,517sq ft interior is full of beautiful details, from elegant fireplaces to the vaulted ceilings in the cellars — ideal for conversion into a party room — and the bespoke units, Aga and marble worktops in the open-plan kitchen.

Alongside, the kitchen, the ground floor houses the suitably Churchillian panelled dining room and the elegant drawing room, whereas a family room is located on the top floor.

An imposing staircase leads to the bedrooms on the upper floors, many of which enjoy fine views of the grounds.

Additional accommodation is available in a two-bedroom coach house, while an oak-framed outbuildings provides useful extra space.

Glenhurst is for sale at £1.385 million via Strutt & Parker — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Bewdley: What you need to know

Location: Bewdley is about four miles from the station at Kidderminster and 21 miles from Birmingham High Street.

Bewdley is about four miles from the station at Kidderminster and 21 miles from Birmingham High Street. Atmosphere: . An inland port and trade hub in the 17th and 18th centuries, the town has the architecture to match its glorious past, with delightful Georgian stone and red-brick buildings and older timber-framed ones, the beautiful church of St Anne and the panoramic, Grade I-listed bridge designed by Thomas Telford. The main streets are full of independent shops, cafes, pubs and restaurants.

. An inland port and trade hub in the 17th and 18th centuries, the town has the architecture to match its glorious past, with delightful Georgian stone and red-brick buildings and older timber-framed ones, the beautiful church of St Anne and the panoramic, Grade I-listed bridge designed by Thomas Telford. The main streets are full of independent shops, cafes, pubs and restaurants. Things to do : The Wyre Forest offers multiple opportunities for of walking, cycling, running and riding and nearby Kidderminster has a large choice of shopping and entertainment options.

: The Wyre Forest offers multiple opportunities for of walking, cycling, running and riding and nearby Kidderminster has a large choice of shopping and entertainment options. Schools: Bewdley has several state schools including Bewdley Primary (rated Good by Ofsted), with independents Winterfold House and Heathfield Knoll in Kidderminster.Find more properties in the area.