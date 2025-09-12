Medieval Italian? 19th century French? 16th century German? You're spoilt for choice if you're looking to buy a gorgeous continental castle
From hills of Italy to a Bavarian palace, Toby Keel takes a look at three of the finest castles for sale across Europe today.
At Country Life, we bow to nobody in our love of castles — and not just because we have one of the world's foremost castle experts on our team, in the form of our architectural editor John Goodall.
And while we love the castles of Britain most of all, that doesn't mean that we don't appreciate the continental take on what is without question the most dramatic, romantic type of building on the planet.
Today, we're looking at some wonders that we've come across for sale on the continent. And once you've finished enjoying these, don't miss our look at the best castles for sale in Scotland.
Italy — £2.5 million
A glorious Italian castle — also pictured at the top of this page — has come up for sale in the medieval borgo of Sant'Apollinare, close to the charming village of Spina, in the hills roughly half-way between Rome and Florence, not far from Perugia.
The building is over 1,000 years old, and was originally built as a defensive castle though it went on to become a monastery, and eventually a nobleman's home.
This is a huge property, which comes with around 180 acres of land stretching down into the valley below. The main castle alone is some 16,500 sq ft, a fair amount of which is built below ground level and into the hill itself. Eight bedrooms, a string of reception rooms, kitchens and more are here, and with this much space the agents suggest it could be converted into a wonderful boutique hotel. We can't wait to see what happens next.
For sale via Knight Frank — see more details.
France — £22.5 million
A neo-Gothic castle built at the end of the 19th century, set close to Blois, Bourges, and Orleans — and therefore near some of the greatest chateaux in France — this is a magnificent creation offering over 32,000 sq ft of space.
'A rare place, designed to transcend eras without sacrificing authenticity,' say the agents, 'destined for those seeking an extraordinary property ready to write a new chapter in history.' Nicely put.
For sale via Espaces Atypiques — see more details.
Germany — £4.5 million
What could be better than living in a castle? Living in a castle beside a spectacular, unspoilt lake. And that's what is on offer in the penthouse of Schloss Possenhofen, near the German town of Pocking, just south of Munich.
The lake — or the Starnberger See, as it's called — is a fittingly beautiful setting for this old palace, built for Elisabeth, the daughter of Duke Max Joseph, who went on to become Empress of Austria.
The sale isn't for the entire castle, though it does include the entire second floor and the (as yet undeveloped) attic space above. There are three bedrooms, magnificent communal gardens reserved solely for the castle residents, and panoramic views which reach as far as the Bavarian Alps.
For sale via Christie's International Real Estate — see more details.
Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.
