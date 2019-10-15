Live like a hobbit: One of Britain’s quirkiest properties comes up for sale

If you have ever dreamed of living like Bilbo and Frodo, here is your opportunity: a picture-perfect hobbit hole is for sale in the Breacon Beacons National Park, together with a four-bedroom cottage and almost three acres of land.

In a hole in the ground there lived a hobbit — and you can live there, too, now that a slice of Tolkienesque architecture has hit the market in Wales.

Carved on a hillside in Pengenffordd, in the Breacon Beacon National Park, the ‘hole’ is the perfect place to channel your inner Bilbo Baggins — assuming that you have £385,000 to spare.

Every little detail looks straight out from the Shires, from the round door to the oak-panelled walls, the lights and the wood-burning stove—plus you get long views across the Beacons and, at night, a starry sky.

Granted, it’s a small space — the living room doubles up as bedroom with a sofa bed — but the great news is that, if you ever feel cramped, further accommodation is available less than a minute’s walk away. That’s because the hole is part of a larger property that includes a four-bedroom cottage, a hot tub and almost three acres of land.

Completed in 2015 after two years of work, the hobbit hole was initially conceived as a four-month project to build a hillside garden room by Bristol-born owner Tin Wheeler. But he quickly realised he could turn it into something Tolkien would be proud of — and by his own admission, ‘went completely overboard’. He has since let the room very successfully through Airbnb.

But while the hobbit hole is the star attraction, the main cottage itself is not to be sniffed at. A converted granary that once served the nearby Castle Inn pub, it has many interesting features, including exposed stone walls, beams and oak floors.

The panoramic grounds, which include paddocks, gardens and a patio where the wood-fired hot tub stands, are the ideal springboard to explore the area, with several walks within a few hundred yards.

The house is for sale via Clee Tompkinson & Francis at £385,000 — see more details and pictures