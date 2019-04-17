London’s newest square garden: Relaxing spaces and family fun, all 27 floors up in the air

Apartments at the Landmark Pinnacle will be ready to move into next year, allowing residents to enjoy a panoramic gym, private cinema and the chance to enjoy a contemporary take on the classic London gated garden, spread across the entire 27th floor.

The coveted London garden square is set to be reimagined at Landmark Pinnacle, South West India Dock, E14. The tower, by Squire & Partners, will be crowned by what developers are calling the first private residential roof terrace in east London; in fact, the closest private garden square is five miles away in Fitzrovia.

Panorama Garden Square will occupy the entire 27th floor, covering 8,700sq ft and incorporating trees and plants that create the look and feel of a classic gated square, with panoramic views across the Thames and Canary Wharf, a table-tennis room, children’s play area and even overgrown pathways.

A more formal garden lounge is available for adults to relax in, with stunning foliage and spectacular views over the entire city. Although one may miss the outdoor air, London Square garden has the benefit of being enjoyable in any weather and far away from the pollution and congestion which affects London’s lower gardens.

Residents in the 75-storey tower’s 752 apartments (asking prices of which begin at £425,000) can enjoy further green space in the two double-height roof terraces (the highest in London) that crown the building, with an all-weather lawn, water feature and specimen trees.

A residents gym with west-facing views of London joins these amenities, as do a lounge with a pool table, private dining options and a state-of-the-art private cinema.

The apartments and penthouses of the Landmark Pinnacle (which joins Landmark East and Landmark West as the third and tallest building created by Squire and Partners and Chalegrove Properties over the last ten years) are meticulously designed with three principles in mind: pace and light, pure form and sense of place.

Having made a name for themselves as interior designers as well as architects, it can be trusted that Squire and Partners have fulfilled these principles to their highest capabilities. That being said, with the Pinnacle’s towering floors and panoramic vistas over our country’s capital, one would be hard-pressed to lose their sense of place.

Apartments and penthouses on the market with Knight Frank (www.knightfrank.co.uk) and JLL (www.residential.jll.co.uk), ready to move into next year.