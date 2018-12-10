A home that mixes Georgian appeal with modern touches, on the market for the second time in a quarter of a millennium

The church owned this property in the Somerset village of Northend for hundreds of years; now, after a huge refurbishment project, it's on the lookout for a new owner.

At a guide price of £1.95m through Knight Frank, Grade II-listed The Old Vicarage in the charming village of Northend, three miles from Bath, is for sale for the first time in more than 250 years, having been in Church ownership before being taken on by its present owners.

During their tenure, they’ve completely renovated the house, transforming the interior into a stylish, contemporary family home whose clean, modern interior seems to work well with the ancient space inside, despite coming as something of a surprise after first seeing this traditional Somerset building.

The drawing room, dining room, and a state-of-the-art Mowlem & Co kitchen wouldn’t look out of place in a swish city penthouse, for example.

There’s also a strikingly modern-looking sitting room/media room and a games room.

There are six bedrooms and four bathrooms across the first and second floors, and a cellar (including wine room) below the ground floor – the house has some 5,100sq ft in all.

Modern art decks many of the walls and the fittings also keep the modern theme – yet many period touches such as fireplaces, beams and the Georgian windows have been respected and incorporated.

Outside there is roughly half an acre of gardens, beautifully landscaped, with a lawn and shrubs and all surrounded by mature trees.

There is also an orchard with various varieties of apple trees, raised beds for vegetables and a garage that’s currently used for housing garden machinery and ancillary equipment.

The Old Vicarage is for sale via Knight Frank at £1.95 million – see more details and pictures.