Seven beautiful properties across Britain for sale at the £1m mark, from Devon to Oban

£1 million may not buy you the biggest and grandest homes in the country, but if that's the pond you're fishing in then you'll still be spoiled for choice, as these lovely places show.

If it’s grandeur on a real-world(ish) budget that you’re after then Plompton Hall Farm House, not far from Knaresborough, has exactly that: a 3,000sq ft country house with a superbly impressive architectural charm.

Throughout the house and grounds there are touches which can’t help but raise a smile; an arched window in the dining room, for example, and a walled garden perfect for shaded and sheltered al fresco dining.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

A fantastically secluded home set within 4.4 acres of land in a village near Barnstaple, that’s been modernised by the present owners but which retains a huge amount of original charm: beams, fireplaces and windows give this a real country house feel.

There are five bedrooms, three large reception rooms and a kitchen-diner, while the prettily landscaped gardens have shelter, seating areas and a pond, as well as woodland around the fringes to create a lovely and very private bolt-hole.

For sale with Jackson-Stops. See more pictures and details about this property.

On the west coast of Scotland in Oban is this magnificent property which was built by the Duke of Argyll in 1780 — yet it’s much more than just a waterside home: this could be a great lifestyle business for someone escaping the rat race.

This 12-bedroom property is presently run as a delightful and award-winning hotel, one which — as the pictures show — is in marvellous condition, and comes complete with its own helipad.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Prospective property buyers looking to get their hands dirty and add a bit of value will be intrigued by this fine four-storey townhouse in Sevenoaks, on the market for the first time in over half a century.

At present the house is arranged as four separate flats, but subject to planning consent would make a superb family home if changed back into a single house — one which would be a fine home in one of the nicest towns just outside the M25.

For sale with John Kingston. See more pictures and details about this property.

Chocolate box cottages often come with compromises in terms of low ceilings and small windows, but not in the case of the beautiful College Farm House, near Pewsey.

It’s a huge home: there are seven bedrooms, reception rooms, cellar and more, plus a huge garden, paddock and an enclosed courtyard, as well as several outbuildings.

For sale with Manningford Croft. See more pictures and details about this property.

If Brooklands Cottage feels like the sort of home from which a young Laurie Lee would have scrumped apples, there’s a good reason: it’s in the Slad Valley, where the author grew up, and has the sort of timeless bucolic beauty that will be recognised by anyone who’s read Cider With Rosie.

It’s a five-bedroom house arranged around a large kitchen-breakfast room at its centre, which leads off to a sitting room, utility room, conservatory and a dining room, the latter having a family room beyond.

For sale with Murrays. See more pictures and details about this property.