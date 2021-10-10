Nine beautiful country houses for sale, as seen in Country Life

We take a look at some of the best homes to come to the market via Country Life in the past week or so.
Kent — £10,000,000
This is a wonderful Grade II listed stucco country house which dates from the Georgian/Regency period, but is fully updated for modern day living and is presented to a standard.
For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.
Kent — £1,250,000
A contemporary four-bedroom detached residence, situated in a stunning location with superb Channel views towards France.
For sale with Bright & Bright via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.
Northumberland — £2,250,000
A peacefully located and enchanting former vicarage with five bedrooms, three bathrooms and a cottage.
For sale with Galbraith via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.
West Midlands — £1,500,000
This attractive country residence includes approx. 11 acres, a stable block, manège, large gardens and a detached stone cottage.
For sale with Magi Alexander via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.
Cambridgeshire — POA
A stunning four-bed period property with barn-style annexe and double cart lodge garaging. Excellent links to London and Cambridge.
For sale with Prestige Property Group via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.
North Yorkshire — £1,250,000
A 17th century manor house in need of refurbishment with land extending to 5.17 acres and a range of traditional farm buildings.
For sale with Robin Jessop via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.
Dumfries and Galloway — £360,000
Situated in a beautifully rural (yet accessible) location, this four-bed property is approached through bespoke wrought iron gates
For sale with Threave Rural via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.
Cornwall — £725,000
A beautiful Georgian four-bedroom house and former vicarage, with private gardens. Set in a highly sought-after Cornish village.
For sale with Trigva via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.
Surrey — £23,500,000
Southways is a spectacular period home in an elevated position near Guildford, with the far-reaching views. Extensively renovated in 2018 to the highest standard.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.
