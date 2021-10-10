Nine beautiful country houses for sale, as seen in Country Life

We take a look at some of the best homes to come to the market via Country Life in the past week or so.

This is a wonderful Grade II listed stucco country house which dates from the Georgian/Regency period, but is fully updated for modern day living and is presented to a standard.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

A contemporary four-bedroom detached residence, situated in a stunning location with superb Channel views towards France.

For sale with Bright & Bright via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A peacefully located and enchanting former vicarage with five bedrooms, three bathrooms and a cottage.

For sale with Galbraith via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

This attractive country residence includes approx. 11 acres, a stable block, manège, large gardens and a detached stone cottage.

For sale with Magi Alexander via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A stunning four-bed period property with barn-style annexe and double cart lodge garaging. Excellent links to London and Cambridge.

For sale with Prestige Property Group via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A 17th century manor house in need of refurbishment with land extending to 5.17 acres and a range of traditional farm buildings.

For sale with Robin Jessop via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Situated in a beautifully rural (yet accessible) location, this four-bed property is approached through bespoke wrought iron gates

For sale with Threave Rural via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A beautiful Georgian four-bedroom house and former vicarage, with private gardens. Set in a highly sought-after Cornish village.

For sale with Trigva via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Southways is a spectacular period home in an elevated position near Guildford, with the far-reaching views. Extensively renovated in 2018 to the highest standard.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.