Nine beautiful properties for sale, as seen in Country Life

Our latest look at the best homes to come up for sale via Country Life.

A private country estate (also pictured top) set in 319 acres within the Surrey Hills that include a deer park, just 35 miles from central London.

For sale with Knight Frank.

A stunning Grade II-listed wing of a former country home, with 4,600 sq ft of space, just three miles from St Albans.

For sale with Savills.

A Grade II-listed, late 17th century barn conversion with five bedrooms, two annexes and approximately 3.5 acres of gardens, fields and woodland.

For sale with Michael Graham.

A late Georgian country house providing six bedrooms and six reception rooms, as well as generous garaging and office space.

For sale with Alexanders via OnTheMarket.

A Grade II* listed five-bedroom family home set in approx. 2 acres with annexes, outbuildings and a tennis court.

For sale with Bright & Bright via OnTheMarket.

A superb 17th century seven-bedroom property sympathetically restored to retain its character and set in approx. 1.7 acres.

For sale with Chartsedge via OnTheMarket.

A double fronted three-bedroom cottage, detached barn with planning permission, and a small paddock, in a popular village location.

For sale with Robin Jessop via OnTheMarket.

A one-off opportunity to purchase one of the most spectacular residences in the whole of Avon Castle with panoramic rural views.

For sale with Spencers New Forest via OnTheMarket.

Sitting in a delightfully rural — but still accessible — location, this three-bedroom detached cottage has a large private garden and three acres of communal grounds.

For sale with Stags via OnTheMarket.