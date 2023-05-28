10 exquisite houses for sale, as seen in Country Life

West Country delights, charming Suffolk home and a palatial Isle of Man residence make it on to this week's list.

A magnificent Grade II listed family home set in about 5 acres of gardens with spectacular views.

Warnicombe House is a stunning Grade II listed family home with typical proportions of the Georgian era. The elegant principal façade is of rendered local stone with two large bays that contain beautiful sash windows which enjoy the magnificent views across the gardens and countryside beyond.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

A Grade II-listed house set in 35 acres of Cornwall countryside close to Whitsand Bay and the Rame Peninsula.

There are six bedrooms and over 6,500sq ft of space, plus a coach house and equestrian facilities.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

A charming, former rectory with converted coach house, outbuildings and 20.25 acres set on the edge of Exmoor.

Built in 1830 and an elegant example of a former rectory of the late Georgian period, Heddon Hall is set amidst delightful grounds in a beautiful setting in the Exmoor National Park.

The property has been the much-loved home for three generations of the same family and architecturally is little changed since it was built. Need more space? A further 17.24 acres available by separate negotiation.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Immense charm and its own private lake at this five-bedroom home in Great Witley, not far from Kidderminster.

Original beams and windows add character, while the conservatory and large patio opening out onto the lawns and gardens make it an ideal spot for a summer party.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

A dream cliffside location in St Ives and magnificent views out to sea in this 5,000sq ft house that brings a touch of Malibu to Cornwall.

It’s beautifully done, with a games room, cinema, lift and a dedicated surf changing room.

For sale with Lillicrap Chilcott. See more pictures and details for this property.

Ballarioghyn is a fabulous modern interpretation of a Georgian style mansion house built in 1982 enjoying spectacular distant southerly sea views.

The property offers tremendous privacy and a sense of comfort and grandeur. Set in stunning landscaped parkland gardens and sheltered paddocks, extending to approximately 19 acres in all. The property includes a two bedroom guest cottage and large indoor equestrian centre, a games/leisure wing, tennis court and stables

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

A Grade II-listed, 17th century converted mill house, with five bedroom and a delightful rural location.

Outbuildings, stables, a tennis court, an outdoor swimming pool, a separate cottage and much more are within the 14.5 acres of grounds are among the many extras at this fine property — but for the green-fingered the magnificent gardens will be the biggest draw.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

An immaculately presented Victorian country house set in about five acres of enchanting, partially wooded grounds.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Recommended videos for you

A 16th century of ‘national historic significance’, according to the agents, ‘but also a wonderful family home’ that has a lovely location and a garden leading down to the river.

For sale with Blue Book. See more pictures and details for this property.

A 16th century country house in a magical, private setting with sweeping coastal views, guest cottage and 33 acres. Additional land available by separate negotiation.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.