Nine sumptuous country homes for sale, as seen in Country Life

Dream homes for commuters and fantastic townhouses in two of Britain's most sought-after small cities are on our list this week.

An incredible Grade II listed property positioned in the middle of its own land, with fantastic equestrian facilities, cottages, manège, tennis court, swimming pool and outbuildings.

The main house is a beautiful Grade II listed 15th century timber framed with Horsham stone roof, which has been beautifully maintained and presented in excellent condition.

For sale with Knight Frank . See more pictures and details for this property.

‘Superbly geared to family life’ say the agents of this seven-bedroom house set in 13 acres of glorious parkland in a village a few miles from Basingstoke.

As well as the huge amount of living space — for both family and staff, should you need it — there is also an indoor pool, gym and spa, as well a atennis court and separate coach house.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

Rivenhall Place has been here since the 16th century — the magnificent chimneys from that era remain — but has evolved over the years, most notably in the 18th century when Humphry Repton himself apparently advised on some changes.

It’s an eight-bedroom home with five reception rooms, study, games room and far more besides — including several outbuildings, woodland and a lake..

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

A unique blend of timeless elegance and modern comforts, with stunning gardens and versatile outbuildings in a private setting.

Cheynes House is an exquisite property that was meticulously constructed in the 1920s to the highest standards. Noteworthy architectural elements such as concealed cupboards and a hidden heating system within the walls add to the charm and character of this exceptional property.

For sale with Knight Frank . See more pictures and details for this property.

A delightful, Grade II listed family residence located on West Common with stunning views over Latchmoor Pond.

The gardens are a particular delight, with lush lawn, raised pond and, most excitingly of all, a Palm House — like a miniature Kew Gardens.

For sale with Knight Frank . See more pictures and details for this property.

A dream home for petrolheads, with a gravel driveway, parking for up to ten cars and access to a detached double garage with remotely operated doors, power, and an electric car charging point.

And let’s not forget the house either: it’s a beautiful 19th century home with some arresting original features, not least the herringbone oak parquet flooring, oak staircase, and latticed windows in mullioned frames.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

Chieveley Manor isn’t so much a country house as a small estate, with its 42 acres in Chieveley, just north of Newbury and thus with easy access to London, Oxford and the south coast.

It’s a nine-bedroom home with stables, paddocks and pool, and enormous rooms with graceful proportions.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

Southcot House is a generously proportioned Georgian home occupying an elevated yet secluded position, tucked away behind a walled garden and courtyard. It has some of the most incredible views of Bath city centre and is just a short walk from Widcombe high street and Bath Spa Station.

Built-in 1777, extended in Victorian times and renovated in recent years, this four-storey house is packed with period features and flourishes. Tiled floors, decorative plasterwork, attractive fireplaces and original flagstone floors have been enhanced by the current owner’s refurbishments from 2012 onwards; the decoration in complementary quality designer paints creates a stylish and characterful home.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Occupying a perfectly quiet yet central location in the heart of the old city of Chichester, Lion Street House is an immaculate Grade II listed townhouse dating back to the early 1720s.

The property was awarded a Chichester Heritage award for the work undertaken in the modernisation and remodelling of the property by the current owners ; it perfectly fits the needs of a modern family, with generously proportioned and well-thought-out accommodation over three floors.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.