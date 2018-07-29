Shortridge Hall: A Victorian mansion perfect for rest and play, with views out to the Northumberland coast

Shortridge Hall is a beautiful home on the spectacular Northumberland coast where a traditional Victorian country house has had a sympathetic modern touch, with fine fittings, a snooker room and a swimming pool.

Ryan Eve of Finest Properties in Corbridge is handling the sale of some superb homes at the moment. A few days ago we featured Middleton Hall, and today we look at another of Northumberland’s most impressive properties, the imposing Grade II-listed, Shortridge Hall, on the market for £2.75 million.

This picture-perfect country house is just off the coast at Warkworth, six miles from Alnwick and 34 miles from Newcastle-upon-Tyne.

It’s a magnificent, 16,450sq ft hall, built in 1898 by W. L. Newcombe of Newcastle for Mr R. Deuchar, a local brewer and property speculator.

Built of squared stone under a Lakeland slate roof, the house has been extensively refurbished in recent years by the current owners, who bought it in 2002 and have gone to great pains to retain its rich original character, notably in the panelled wooden doors, wood flooring, ornate cornicing and French windows.

Set in 3½ acres of sumptuous gardens and grounds, the house has a grand reception hall, five reception rooms, a master and three guest suites and four further bedrooms, with an additional four rooms on the second floor.

There are also some lovely arrangements for keeping yourself entertained and in shape here, including a swimming pool, snooker room and gym. And you can even nip down to the cavernous wine cellar for a little something to reward yourself with afterwards.

According to the house’s proud lady owner, there is one only down-side: ‘the time it takes to dust it all!’

Shortridge Hall is on the market for £2.75 million via Finest Properties – see more details and pictures.