One of Cornwall’s ‘most remarkable waterside properties’ is up for sale on the Fowey River Estuary

The Granary is a sublime waterfront property that offers up the very best of Cornish living.

Falmouth-based estate agent Jonathan Cunliffe is handling the launch onto the market, at a guide price of £2m, of one of Cornwall’s most remarkable waterside properties, The Granary at Lerryn, a pretty village that straddles the river of the same name, which joins the River Fowey further downstream.

Originally built as a grain store in the days when sailing ships carried cargo into Lerryn, then a busy port handling coal, fertiliser, grain, sand and timber for distribution to the surrounding farms and estates, The Granary occupies a magical waterfront setting on the north bank of the Lerryn, backing onto Ethy Wood, now owned by the National Trust.

For the past 15 years, this wonderful stone building has been the cherished holiday home of Sir John and Lady Frances Sorrell, who, in 1999, founded the Sorrell Foundation with the aim of inspiring creativity in young people as a means of improving lives.

Having acquired The Granary in 2007, they commissioned the prolific American architect the late M. J. Long, designer of the landmark National Maritime Museum Cornwall on Falmouth harbour and the Porthmeor Studios in St Ives, to transform the stone granary building into a unique waterside home flooded with natural light and, in the words of the architect herself, les pieds dans l’eau.

The design of the interior is simplicity itself. On the ground floor, an open-plan kitchen/dining room with a central woodburner opens out onto the quayside and the spacious sitting room above appears to overhang the river.

Four bedrooms and three bathrooms are spread across the two floors. Enclosed by the property on two sides and a high stone wall, a private, south-facing walled courtyard garden fronts the river and provides an idyllic vantage point from which to observe the wildlife. On the other side of the walled garden, the private quay provides parking for two cars and space to moor or launch a small boat.

The Granary is currently on the market via Jonathan Cunliffe at a guide price of £2 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.