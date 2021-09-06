‘One of Cornwall’s prettiest houses’ is on the market, a beautiful Queen Anne property set in rolling countryside

In every way deserving of its high praise, Great Treverran is like stepping inside a private, five-star boutique hotel — and is the perfect blend of Cornish country charm mixed with historical elegance and modern day style.

‘If there’s a prettier house in Cornwall than Great Treverran, we aren’t aware of it,’ says Truro-based agent Jonathan Cunliffe of the exquisite, Grade II*-listed gem of a country house set amid rolling countryside in the parish of Tywardreath, to the west of the Fowey estuary and south of the riverside town of Lostwithiel.

The town of Fowey itself is four miles south. Tywardreath means ‘The House on the Strand’ — the title of one of du Maurier’s more obscure novels, inspired by Kilmarth, the house where she lived after leaving Menabilly. The book includes several references to Great Treverran.

Mr Cunliffe quotes a guide price of £1.65m for the classic Queen Anne house — a rarity in these parts — the first reference to which was in the Lay Subsidy Roll of 1327, when ‘Treveryan’ was the seat of a branch of the Courtenay family.

In 1700, they sold it to John Thomas, who built the present house in about 1704. Thomas’s grandson, Henry, inherited the property in 1817, but died childless, after which it was sold to Richard Foster of nearby Lanlivery.

Described in its listing as ‘a fine early-18th-century house [built of] Pentewan stone masonry with granite dressings’, Great Treverran benefits from its construction using local materials and skilled craftsmen.

Distinctive features of the south front are the four full-height, granite Ionic columns, which extend through the eaves with a continuous granite cornice.

Not large, but perfectly formed and remarkably unspoilt, Great Treverran faces south over its 5½ acres of well-kept gardens and grounds towards undulating farmland beyond.

It offers 3,250sq ft of comfortable and well-proportioned accommodation, including two main reception rooms either side of the wide central hallway, with a kitchen and spacious breakfast room at the rear.

There are three bedrooms, a bathroom and shower room on the first floor, with a further bedroom and nursery on the second floor. It comes with a studio/workshop and other useful outbuildings.

Fowey: What you need to know

Location: The port town is situated at the mouth of the River Fowey in south Cornwall. Par is approximately 4 miles away, St Austell is approximately 8 miles, and there are mainline rail services from Par and Lostwithiel (7 miles).

Atmosphere: The epitome of Cornish coastal charm. Fowey continues to be a popular destination for sailors, holiday makers and those looking to escape to the country. The bustling high street is home to a number of independent shops, restaurants and pubs — becoming an epicentre for all things water-based during the summer season.

Things to do: If visiting the nearby spectacular beaches, river and coastal walks seem too obvious, then head to St Catherine’s Castle at the entrance to the Fowey River. There is also a five mile circular ‘creeks and coves’ walk, plus numerous gardens to explore.

Schools: Fowey Primary School and Tywardreath School are both rated ‘good’ in Ofsted reviews. Secondary options include Fowey River Academy.

