One of Port Isaac’s most iconic cottages, best known for its role as Doc Martin’s fictional surgery — is up for sale in North Cornwall

Buyers looking for an iconic water front property near to excellent restaurants will be hard pressed to find one just as charming — or as well-loved as Fern Cottage.

Handsome Fern Cottage will no doubt be recognised by many who have watched the ITV series Doc Martin, played by Martin Clunes, which is about to go into its ninth and final season after 18 years on the air.

Set in the fictional town of Portwenn — real life Port Isaac, Fern Cottage features in the much-loved series as the grumpy doctor’s surgery and home which he moves into after he is forced to leave his role as a vascular surgeon in London after developing hemophobia — a fear of blood.

Having been on our screens for almost 20 years, Doc Martin is filmed around Port Isaac and the classic fisherman’s stone cottage, known to thousands around the world, is now launching onto the market via John Bray Estates with a guide price of £1.25 million.

Grade-II listed, Fern Cottage is an attractive double stone fronted fisherman’s cottage which sits in an elevated position in Port Isaac. With two double bedrooms, a terraced garden and those famed sea views, this property really lives up to its name as ‘one of the most iconic’ properties in the area.

Situated just back from the water’s edge on a path leading from the village, Fern Cottage is as magnificent inside as it is out. Exposed stone walls meet with refined, classic interiors which allow the unrivalled views out towards the sandy harbour and Atlantic to really take centre stage.

The house is currently run as a very successful holiday let and can be sold with all current bookings but would also make for a fantastic primary residence for buyers looking for a little Cornish idyll.

The ground floor is home to a modern galley kitchen, a cosy dining room with flag stone flooring and a wood burner set within a stone fireplace, and sitting room also with flag stone flooring and beamed ceilings.

The two double bedrooms can be found upstairs, both with spectacular coastal views, sharing a large family bathroom.

Fern Cottage is currently on the market via JB Estates with a guide price of £1.25 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for further details.

Port Isaac: What you need to know

Location: On the north Cornwall rugged coast, in between Tintagel (approximately 9 miles to the north) and Polzeath (just under 6 miles to the south).

Atmosphere: The hugely popular holiday destination is known in part due to the long-running Doc Martin series which is filmed here, but also thanks to its picturesque fishing harbour, quaint winding streets and access to breathtaking coastal walks.

Things to do: There is plenty to explore around the coastal town with numerous well-loved pubs and restaurants, the most impressive of which are run by renowned chef Nathan Outlaw. There is Outlaw’s Fish Kitchen within the harbour and two Michelin-starred restaurant Outlaw’s New Road at the top of the village. Other places include The Stargazy Inn, Port Gaverne Hotel, The Mote and Golden Lion. Beautiful beaches are plentiful and the south west coast path is unrivalled and a great way to explore the scenic coastline. The market town of Wadebridge is just 8 miles away and offers a selection of independent shops.

Schools: Port Isaac Community Primary School is rated ‘good’ by Ofsted, Tintagel Primary School, St Kew ACE Academy, St Minver School, Wadebridge School and Liskeard School and Community College are also in the surrounding area.

