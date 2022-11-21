One of the ‘finest private estates in Wales’ is now on the market for £4 million

Penylan Mansion has gone through an extensive 20 year restoration — and the results are spectacular.

Constructed in about 1854 to the designs of the famous Shropshire architect Edward Haycock, Penylan Mansion is situated on the outskirts of the small settlement of Llandygwydd, near Cardigan.

One of the finest private estates in Wales, the Grade II*-listed property has been renovated and refurbished over a period of 20 years to the most exacting standards. It’s now on the market via Country Living Group with a guide price of £4 million.

Reputedly once home to the Queen’s second cousin Lady Audrey Beatrice Morris, the 17-bedroom home and its surrounding 13 acres are fit for royalty.

Inside, the countless bedrooms are almost matched by 10 reception rooms, each distinctively decorated. The main staircase hall features a sky light and trompe l’oeil decorated walls; the ground floor is rounded out by a separate courtyard, as well as a gym and swimming-pool complex.

Outside, the grounds sit on the north bank of the River Teifi and feature a wealth of outbuildings that are ripe for conversion into further accommodation. An ‘L’ shaped barn near the mansion houses two self-contained cottages, a two-storey large triple bay coach house, and a two-storey cottage.

The thriving market town of Cardigan is just ten minutes from the estate and provides a wide range of amenities from shops, restaurants, galleries, antique shops and cafes with an arty flair. In the summer months, music takes over and the grounds of Cardigan Castle transform into a venue for musicians and bands.

It’s here you’ll also find beautiful scenery, easy access to the sea and all the quirks and charms of a traditional Welsh market town, as well as a number of renowned schools.

Penylan Mansion is, as the agents note, a historic estate that ‘perfectly reflects the grandeur and opulence of its original design in the painstaking renovation carried out by the current owners. Penylan Mansion represents the pinnacle of the housing market in the region and is a truly stunning proposition for a buyer.’

Penylan Mansion is currently on the market via Country Living Group with a guide price of £4 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.