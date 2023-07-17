‘One of the most enchanting properties in Cornwall’ comes up for sale for the first time in a century

The enchanting Chyverton Estate spans across 233 acres in the heart of Cornwall, at the centre of which is a magnificent stone manor house and a haven of diverse gardens, deeply embedded in rich Cornish history.

If there was ever a place to celebrate Georgian design, the Chyverton Estate is surely it.

Travelling through the 200-year old woodland garden — originally planted by John Thomas in the 18th century — a vista of native trees, shrubs and a cacophony of Rhododendrons frame the immaculate stone manor house, which is accessed over a romantic Georgian bridge that traverses a large pond and network of streams.

Chyverton House — a humble, 15 bedroom place — arrives onto the market via Carter Jonas for the first time in 99 years, and for only the second time during its 300-year history. It’s available as a whole for £6 million, or in two lots.

The first lot consists of Chyverton House, a swimming pool complex, lodge houses, a dreamy walled garden, an equestrian course and approximately 160 acres of pasture and woodland.

The second lot amounts to just over 72 acres of mature woodland, pasture and the remains of a disused cottage.

Originally built in 1730, Chyverton House is formed of soft red brick with classic Georgian proportions and pretty sash windows. Although undeniably large and domineering, it still maintains a homely, welcoming feel. This continues inside, where grand proportioned rooms meet with splashes of colour and delicate period features.

The approximately 11,000 sq. ft of accommodation is set out across four floors and was significantly remodelled in the mid 1800s, with further renovations in more recent years.

A large network of cellars make up the lower ground floor, while the handsome reception rooms and expansive entrance hallway take centre stage across the ground floor.

The drawing room is a particularly noteworthy room, with its 18th century iron fireplace, multiple sash windows, intricate Neo-classical plasterwork and French doors which lead out to the wrap-around terrace and garden.

Chris Anderson, Partner at Carter Jonas in Truro notes how the Chyverton Estate ‘really is one of the most enchanting properties the county has to offer. It has a magnetic appeal. The grand, light-filled rooms of the main house are complemented by its surrounding parkland.’

The left wing has been remodelled into a self-contained, two-bedroom annexe over two floors and includes a sumptuous oak panelled library (using 18th century oak from Harlyn House — now The Pig — near Padstow).

Across the first and second floors are a range of bedrooms and bathrooms. This includes six unused rooms in the attic which hold great potential as further bedrooms and living space.

Further accommodation can be found at Merton Lodge and Garden Lodge, both located within the estate grounds.

Merton Lodge has recently undergone a full restoration, offers two bedrooms and sits adjacent to the entrance gates. Garden Lodge is set near the rear entrance to the estate, surrounded by woodland and offers three bedrooms over its two floors.

Further outbuildings include a stable block and barns, as well as a cross-country equestrian course which forms part of the Chyverton Park equestrian centre; a walled garden (in need of tending) and a variety of mature woodland, parkland and pasture.

With Truro just a stone’s throw away, a range of excellent state and independent schools, access to north and south Cornwall and a range of rail, road and air transport links, the Chyverton Estate offers the perfect balance of bucolic, private living without sacrificing ties to the outside world.

Recommended videos for you

‘It is little wonder that this is only the second time in its history that it has come on the market’, muses Chris Anderson. ‘It is a true haven that has been managed in tune with nature.’

The Chyverton Estate is currently on the market via Carter Jonas with a guide price of £6 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.