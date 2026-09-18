A Caribbean dream home? Pied-a-terre in Portofino? Or an 11-bedroom château? What £2 million buys you around the world
Those looking for a home overseas are spoilt for choice in the £1.5 million to £2 million bracket. Here's our pick of some of the best homes on the planet for sale at that price.
Sweden — £1.9 million
'Welcome to the Remarkable World of Concrete' reads the listing for this remarkable (and perhaps Lego-inspired?) home, which bravely shuns any sort of soft design touches, instead being a simple series of rectangular blocks. I suppose even an absence of design is a design choice? Anyhow, the critics see things differently, for the man responsible — Jonas Lindvall — has won awards for his architecture.
In any case, the setting more than makes up for the house's rather odd look: it's on a three-acre private peninsula 'surrounded by the shimmering waters of Lake Vittsjön and majestic beech forests', in the words of the agent.
For sale via Residence Fastighetsmäkleri Christie’s International Real Estate — see more details and pictures.
Italy — £1.65 million
Portofino, the Italian harbourside town nicknamed 'The Pearl of the World', is as pricey as it is beautiful. At this budget, in this corner of north-west Italy, you'll get a modest two-bedroom flat — but you will be at the very heart of a place that's been beloved by A-listers for decades.
For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.
South Africa — £1.9 million
On the sheltered Bantry Bay, and 'located on one of the most prestigious streets in Cape Town' according to the agents, this home has outstanding ocean views, three bedrooms, and a location right next to Clifton Beach and beneath the striking Lion's Head mountain.
For sale via Chas Everitt International Property Group — see more details and pictures.
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St Lucia — £2 million
At the top end of the budget, but worth the extra, Colibri Cottage sits right on the beach on the south-west corner of St Lucia.
Six bedrooms, infinity pool, and perfect views of Petit Piton, the island's UNESCO World Heritage site.
For sale via Christie's International Real Estate Caribbean — see more details and pictures.
France — £1.7 million
We couldn't go without a chateau on this list — and this one is an 11-bedroom beauty, sitting atop a remote hilltop in the countryside near Toulouse.
Château de Marquein sits in just under 30 acres, has been entirely refurbished, and comes with a string of outbuildings, heated pool, a four-bedroom cottage and much more. Amazing value.
For sale via Poncet & Poncet Christie's International Real Estate — see more details and pictures.
Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.