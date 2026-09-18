A Caribbean dream home? Pied-a-terre in Portofino? Or an 11-bedroom château? What £2 million buys you around the world

(Image credit: Residence Fastighetsmäkleri / Christie’s International Real Estate)

'Welcome to the Remarkable World of Concrete' reads the listing for this remarkable (and perhaps Lego-inspired?) home, which bravely shuns any sort of soft design touches, instead being a simple series of rectangular blocks. I suppose even an absence of design is a design choice? Anyhow, the critics see things differently, for the man responsible — Jonas Lindvall — has won awards for his architecture.

(Image credit: Residence Fastighetsmäkleri / Christie’s International Real Estate)

In any case, the setting more than makes up for the house's rather odd look: it's on a three-acre private peninsula 'surrounded by the shimmering waters of Lake Vittsjön and majestic beech forests', in the words of the agent.

For sale via Residence Fastighetsmäkleri Christie’s International Real Estate — see more details and pictures.

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(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Portofino, the Italian harbourside town nicknamed 'The Pearl of the World', is as pricey as it is beautiful. At this budget, in this corner of north-west Italy, you'll get a modest two-bedroom flat — but you will be at the very heart of a place that's been beloved by A-listers for decades.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Chas Everitt International Property Group)

On the sheltered Bantry Bay, and 'located on one of the most prestigious streets in Cape Town' according to the agents, this home has outstanding ocean views, three bedrooms, and a location right next to Clifton Beach and beneath the striking Lion's Head mountain.

(Image credit: Chas Everitt International Property Group)

For sale via Chas Everitt International Property Group — see more details and pictures.

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(Image credit: Christie's International Real Estate Caribbean)

At the top end of the budget, but worth the extra, Colibri Cottage sits right on the beach on the south-west corner of St Lucia.

(Image credit: Christie's International Real Estate Caribbean)

Six bedrooms, infinity pool, and perfect views of Petit Piton, the island's UNESCO World Heritage site.

(Image credit: Christie's International Real Estate Caribbean)

For sale via Christie's International Real Estate Caribbean — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Poncet & Poncet Christie's International Real Estate)

We couldn't go without a chateau on this list — and this one is an 11-bedroom beauty, sitting atop a remote hilltop in the countryside near Toulouse.

(Image credit: Poncet & Poncet Christie's International Real Estate)

Château de Marquein sits in just under 30 acres, has been entirely refurbished, and comes with a string of outbuildings, heated pool, a four-bedroom cottage and much more. Amazing value.

(Image credit: Poncet & Poncet Christie's International Real Estate)

For sale via Poncet & Poncet Christie's International Real Estate — see more details and pictures.