Waterside homes to die for, from a house carved in to a Cornish cliffside to an island home on a Cotswolds lake

Cornwall — £3,200,000

The dream for any keen sailor is a house where you can walk to the end of the garden and get straight on to the water. And that's the exact experience you'd have if you moved to The Garden House, on the edge of Polruan-by-Fowey.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

This handsome, stone-built property has much to shout about: a commanding position, spectacular views, period features and an acre of mature gardens.

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(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

Its standout feature, though, is that direct access to the popular sailing waters of the Fowey Estuary.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

Stone steps lead down from the garden to a sandy beach — an idyllic launch pad for adventures on the estuary and beyond. It’s hardly surprising that the owners have held onto the Garden House for three decades.

For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures

Gloucestershire — £2,500,000

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You don’t have to head to the coast to set sail. Instead, why not make a beeline for the Cotswold Lakes, a collection of more than 180 lakes just south of the Cotswolds National Landscape, where there’s plenty of scope for sailing and other watersports.

(Image credit: By Design)

The aptly-named Boathouse is one of six properties on The Peninsula, an enclave on the shores of the 114-acre Landings Lake. The New England-style property comes with its own private jetty, which means you can be out on the water in a jiffy.

(Image credit: By Design)

If you want to get stuck into the local sailing scene, South Cerney Sailing Club is just around the corner. There’s a lot on offer on dry land too, with a brasserie, gym, tennis courts, and various trails nearby.

(Image credit: By Design)

Life at the Boathouse seems to be about as close to plain sailing as it can get.

For sale via By Design — see more details and pictures

Cumbria — £2,750,000

When it comes to sailing hotspots, the south coast tends to steal the limelight. But here is a compelling case for casting the net wider.

(Image credit: Finest)

This Arts and Crafts house is tucked away on a private lane just 200 metres from Lake Windermere, where there are watersports galore. According to the selling agent, Finest Properties, Watermead occupies ‘one of the area’s most tightly-held addresses’ — and it’s easy to see why.

(Image credit: Finest)

It’s a tremendous spot, framed by the mountains of the beautiful Lake District National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

(Image credit: Finest)

After a day spent on the water, where better to kick back and relax than on that two-tier deck with a vista of England's largest lake?

For sale via Finest Properties — see more details and pictures

Dorset — £9,500,000

If you want to make a splash, this newly-built house on the waterfront at Christchurch Harbour takes some beating.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Known as The Slipway, it has everything a keen sailor could want to get onto the water fast: a slipway, jetty and pontoon. The property comes with a ‘significant’ chunk of the foreshore too — ideal for mooring multiple boats up to 50ft, according to selling agent, Knight Frank.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

The house itself is very smart indeed, all clean lines and floor-to-ceiling glazing — you’ll need a good window cleaner on speed dial.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

One really lovely feature is the number of bedrooms with balconies, which make the most of the far-reaching views of Mudeford, the Needles at the Isle of Wight, and Studland in the distance.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Being a new build, its energy-efficiency is also something to write home about: it has an EPC rating of A.

For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures

Cornwall — £7,500,000

Another strong contender for the ‘make a splash’ category is this ‘modern masterpiece’ (to quote selling agent, Savills) on the Pendennis Headland.

(Image credit: Savills)

It boasts an incredible location, with the sheltered waters of the Carrick Roads on one side and the open sea on the other. Behind it sits Falmouth, where there’s plenty of watersports on tap. And did I mention the steps that lead down to the secluded beach?

(Image credit: Savills)

Inside, the spec is, as you might imagine, impressive. To pick out a few highlights: floor-to-ceiling glazing (and you would, with a view like that), a double-height reception and dining area, a dual-aspect main bedroom with a balcony, bathroom and dressing room, and a leisure, wellness and cinema space.

For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures