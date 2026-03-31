Home Property Overseas Properties The California mansion of one of the greatest entertainers of the 20th century is up for sale Bing Crosby's family home just outside San Francisco has been totally refurbished and is on the market. By Toby Keel published 31 March 2026 in Features Bing Crosby and his wife, Kathryn, moved to the house in 1965. (Image credit: Nxt-Gen Media for Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty) Share Copy link Facebook X Whatsapp Pinterest Share this article Join the conversation Follow us Add us as a preferred source on Google Newsletter