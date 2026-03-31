Country houses for sale

OnTheMarket

The California mansion of one of the greatest entertainers of the 20th century is up for sale

Bing Crosby's family home just outside San Francisco has been totally refurbished and is on the market.

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The Crosby Estate
Bing Crosby and his wife, Kathryn, moved to the house in 1965.
(Image credit: Nxt-Gen Media for Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty)