A pretty equestrian property in Surrey, with stables fit for equine royalty

With stables as nice as the beautifully-arranged house, Burrow Hill Farm is the perfect home for a family of horse lovers. Penny Churchill reports.

In the bad old days, a typical equestrian property was a scruffy bungalow with a couple of stables and five acres of land at the end of a muddy lane. Not any more, however.

Equine aristocrats – be they show-jumpers, eventers, dressage horses or polo ponies – can now expect to be housed in surroundings every bit as grand as the homes occupied by their owners.

For sale through Knight Frank at a guide price of £5.95m, everything about Burrow Hill Farm at Chobham, Surrey, is ‘top drawer – from the charming, 16th-century main house, set in almost 26 acres of gardens, grounds and paddocks, to the outstanding equestrian facilities, currently home to a team of high-goal polo ponies’, says selling agent Tom Shuttleworth.

According to its listing, timber-frame Burrow Hill Farm House, listed Grade II, stands on the site of a much older house and was extended in similar style in the early 20th century when it was occupied by members of the Tate family.

It offers 4,381sq ft of accommodation, including three good reception rooms, a study and a kitchen/breakfast room, with five bedrooms and three bathrooms on the first floor.

Of particular note is the drawing room, referred to as ‘the barn’ – said to be a 15th-century Sussex barn that was moved to its present location some time before the First World War.

A short walk from the house is a pretty, American-style stable block comprising eight loose boxes, a rug-wash room, feed store, hay barn and tack room. Handily located close to the stables and the various paddocks is a sand-and-silica outdoor school.

