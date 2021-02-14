Perfect romantic homes for sale across Britain, in honour of Valentine’s Day

From thatched cottages to hidden hideways, and places with fires to curl up in front of, here's our Valentine's Day pick of romantic homes for sale across Britain.

This Grade II-listed cottage is a triumph of period atmosphere.

Exposed beams, fireplaces and sloping ceilings will make you think you are in your own, private fairy tale.

For sale with Abbot & Slater. See more pictures and details about this property.

Channel your inner Rapunzel (or prince) at this baronial house in the Scottish borders.

From roaring fires to bedrooms large enough to accommodate the most sumptuous of four-posters, this is a romantic getaway come true—and you can escape to the turret to admire the views across your own woodland

For sale with Rettie. See more pictures and details about this property.

Bridge Cottage — in the village of Minster Lovell, not far from Witney — is on the eastern edge of the Cotswolds, with easy access to Oxford via the A40.

It’s a beautifully renovated home, with thatched roof, original timbers exposed where possible and an Aga in the kitchen to add a bit of country cosiness.

That said, the tiled floors give the place a clean, modern look, while ultra-fast 300mbps makes it a place that could be ideal as a WFH base — one where you can head into your garden and have a glass of wine by the river at the end of the day.

For sale with Chancellors. See more pictures and details about this property.

This postcard-pretty, thatched cottage is the perfect romantic retreat.

It has lots of exposed beams, a huge fireplace with gas-effect burner and pretty gardens.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

Few things are as romantic as a cottage in the absolute middle of nowhere, and that’s what Briery Garth offers: it’s in a hamlet called Killington, on the eastern edge of the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

Inside, this Grade II-listed cottage — which dates to 1779 — is old fashioned in a charming way, with wooden doors, stone walls and a real stepping-back-in-time feel.

There are three bedrooms, an attic room and a garage, while outside the pretty gardens are secluded and peaceful.

For sale with Thomson Hayton Winkley. See more pictures and details about this property.

This picturesque cottage stands in beautiful gardens on the edge of the village of Grimoldby.

It has all the ingredients for a romantic home, with exposed beams, feature fireplaces and a deep, sloping ceiling in the master bedroom.

For sale with Hunters. See more pictures and details about this property.

Pulling off the rare combination of romance and grandeur is Nansough Manor, a seven-bedroom house near Truro.

Looking like a miniaturised version of the sort of stately homes featured in lavish costume drama, this lovely Georgian house is set within 1.3 acres of grounds — with a further seven available separately, if required.

The attractive hallway and lovely country-style kitchen are the highlights of an interior that is all in good condition, though perhaps could do with some updating.

For sale with Philip Martin. See more pictures and details about this property.

This delightful, Grade II-listed mill house in the Otter Valley has it all:

A restored water mill, a delightfull waterside setting, an Inglenook fireplace in the sitting room and a spa bath in the master suite.

For sale with Stags. See more pictures and details about this property.

It’s not often that the bulk of the images on a property listing are taken up with sunsets, dolphins and stags, but that’s the case with this three-bedroom house near Scourie, on the north-western tip of Scotland.

The agents, Arthur & Carmichael, wax charmingly lyrical about this spot: ‘Set in a unique location, said to have the greatest view in Great Britain on a clear day, from the property you can see all six mountains, the Atlantic ocean, that is studded with islands and Badcall bay, which is also studded with small islands.’

What more can we add to that? Well, the house has four acres, permission to build a separate hunting and fishing lodge, and while its location is splendidly isolated, it’s not cut off from civilisation: the local village still has a shop, restaurant, hotel and a post office.

For sale with Arthur & Carmichael. See more pictures and details about this property.

The views across the Howardian hills are beautiful from this pretty stone cottage

But in the evening, the great draw are the cosy interiors, where you can retreat, win glass in hand, in front of the wood-burning stove.

For sale with Rounthwaite & Woodhead. See more pictures and details about this property.

