Rustic charm is in abundance at this cottage in the South Downs National Park — and it’s on the market for less than £1 million

There are a number of factors which make Farriers stand out from the crowd — from the organic, raw interiors which beautifully showcase the property's period features, to its unrivalled location in the West Sussex countryside.

Exposed timbers, original brick flooring and sizeable inglenooks can be found in abundance at Farriers in the village of Heyshott, near Midhurst, which is currently on the market via Knight Frank for offers over £995,000.

The bespoke designer kitchen is especially striking, where dark exposed oak timbers meet with hand-made reclaimed timber cabinetry and polished concrete worktops. The effect creates a cosy, understated room which in turn leads into the open-plan dining area complete with huge exposed brick Inglenook fireplace.

As attractive as all this is, it’s hard to compete with the glorious views over the South Downs from all four bedrooms with exposed floorboards and a walk-in wardrobe in the master.

Approached by a wooden five-bar gate, the house is surrounded by lovely landscaped gardens, with plenty of mature trees, borders and seating areas, and a little stream meandering through.

Farriers is currently on the market via Knight Frank for offers over £995,000

Heyshott: What you need to know

Location: In the heart of the South Downs in West Sussex, just over 12 miles south from Haslemere and approximately 11 miles north of Chichester.

Atmosphere: The village has a local pub — The Unicorn Inn. Day-to-day amenities can be found in Midhurst and Petworth.

Things to do: The South Downs National Park provides wonderful walking and riding areas, including at Heyshott Common. Haslemere, Petersfield and Chichester offer further choice of supermarkets, restaurants and recreational facilities. Chichester harbour to the south offers excellent boating and sailing opportunities, whilst golfers can play at Cowdray Park.

Schools: Graffham Church of England Infant School and Midhurst C of E Primary School both received ‘good’ ratings in Ofsted reviews, whilst Midhurst Rother College is rated ‘outstanding.’

