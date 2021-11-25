Seven luxury retirement home options across England, from West Sussex to Warwickshire

Retire in luxury to a beautifully designed later-living development. Carla Passino picks out some of the best.

London, from £13,750 per month

Luxury living is the byword at Auriens, a collection of 56 one- and two-bedroom apartments in Chelsea. The properties have been beautifully designed with the wellbeing of the over-65s in mind — in the kitchen (by Roundhouse), the cupboards can be lowered to an easy height at the press of a button.

The communal amenities match the spectacular interiors and include restaurant, bar, gym, spa, swimming pool, cinema, hairdresser and a courtyard garden designed by Chelsea Gold Medal winner Andy Sturgeon. Apartments are available on lease, with monthly fees covering utilities, broadband, telephone, television licence, council tax, building insurance and services such as 24-hour on-site care support and security.

Auriens — 020–3870 7970; www.auriens.com

Riverstone, London, from £1.115 million

Set in Warwick Lane, within easy reach of both Holland Park and Kensington High Street, this luxurious development by Riverstone comprises a selection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments designed to combine style with comfort — think open-plan living, floor-to-ceiling windows and private outdoor space.

The scheme makes the most of its setting overlooking the peaceful communal gardens, which are equally suited to relaxation and exercise. The development also offers an array of amenities, such as restaurant, bar, library, cinema and exercise studio, as well as 24-hour concierge and security. Apartments will be ready from spring 2022.

Riverstone — 020–7349 1911; www.riverstoneliving.com

Warwickshire, from £249,950

Situated in Royal Leamington Spa, Binswood is a retirement village with 114 properties centred around Grade II*-listed Binswood Hall, a grand Victorian Gothic house.

It has a selection of pretty cottages and apartments to choose from and owners have access to a wide range of amenities — from the Whittle’s restaurant to a bistro bar, swimming pool, health and wellbeing centre, fitness suite and library — and events. Properties are are sold on a long-leasehold basis.

Audley Villages — 01622 297192; www.audleyvillages.co.uk

West Sussex, from £2,600 per month

Few later-living solutions can rival the grandeur of Danny House, a Grade I-listed Elizabethan country house near Hurstpierpoint. In 1918, Lloyd George spent three months there and it was in the Great Hall that, on October 13, 1918, the terms of the Armistice that ended the First World War were agreed. Country Life wrote on October 19, 1918: ‘We may hazard the conjecture that the deliberations which have taken place within the walls of Danny will hold an important place in the history of the Great War.’

A retirement home since 1956, it is now an owner-managed senior-living community, offering dance and exercise classes, a book club, shopping and cultural trips, and a Monday evening soirée, as well as one- or two-bedroom apartments. Fees include not only electricity, heating, council tax, cleaning, entertainment and maintenance, but also three meals a day throughout the year.

Danny House — 01273 833000; www.dannyhouse.org.uk

Kent, from £560,000

Set in what once was the walled farmyard of 15th-century, Grade II-listed Wingham Court, Orchard Yard in Wingham offers nine houses and six apartments for residents aged 55 or more. A contemporary take on vernacular style, the properties afford fine views of the delightful grounds. As well as a wildlife pond and an orchard, the communal gardens feature individual vegetable gardens and a large table for alfresco dining.

There’s also a clubhouse, including gym and stretch studio, plus a bookable guest suite. The scheme is managed by a not-for-profit organisation.

Cognatum — 01491 821150; www.orchardyard.co.uk

Gloucestershire, £299,950

Scheduled to open in summer/autumn 2022, Siddington Park, on the outskirts of Cirencester, is the latest scheme by later-life specialists Rangeford Villages. Set in landscaped grounds, it reinterprets traditional Cotswolds architecture in a modern key, with a choice of apartments in the Grange — for those who like to be closer to Nature) and the Pavilion — for those who’d rather be in the community’s social hub).

Among the many facilities are a spa with swimming pool, hydro pool, sauna and steam room, gym, dance studio and craft room, and cinema. Services include group activities, plus housekeeping, a bookable suite for guests, village transport and 24-hour emergency support.

Rangeford Villages — 0800 135 7420; www.rangefordvillages.co.uk

Wiltshire, £251,950

The River Avon borders William Lodge in Malmesbury, a contemporary development by Churchill’s Retirement Living with 26 one- or two-bedroom apartments, all designed for convenience of use. Buyers have access to communal landscaped gardens and an Owners’ Lounge to relax or socialise.

There’s also a bookable guest suite for visiting friends and family.

Churchill Retirement Living — 01722 569502; www.churchillretirement.co.uk