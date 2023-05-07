Seven magnificent homes for sale including an £8m Palladian masterpiece, as seen in Country Life

An immaculate and grand house in Buckinghamshire and a breathtakingly beautiful Palladian masterpiece make this week's round-up.

The Chobham Park Estate comprises an outstanding principal house set in a wonderful rural position, surrounded by formal gardens and grounds set in approximately 53.75 acres. There are three excellent secondary properties comprising Chobham Park Cottage, Little Chobham Park Cottage and the Tithe Barn, all accessed off a separate spur from the main drive. There is also extensive stabling on the estate within the main stable courtyard near to the main house.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Studley Royal House stands in a magnificent elevated and private position surrounded by the protected National Trust.

It’s a genuinely spectacular grade II* Palladian House with eight bedrooms set amid Capability Brown-styled grounds where deer roam peacefully.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

An eight-bedroom, early 20th century house within the M25, yet with a serene natural location amid mature woods.

The marble-floored hallway and kitchen by Smallbone of Divizes are of particular note, with the latter featuring plenty of walnut and silver, plus granite work surfaces and integrated Miele appliances.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

Octavia House is the last remaining detached family house on Beech Grove, with exceptional potential to reconfigure the accommodation to suit a purchaser’s requirements.

This prestigious property has stunning features throughout, with accommodation over four floors, presently arranged as a three-storey house with a top floor penthouse apartment.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Approached via a gravel drive and electric gates, the house sits centrally and privately within its plot surrounded by well-kept, mature gardens. The well lit accommodation flows well with all of the rooms enjoying views over the gardens.

The entrance/reception hall has a galleried landing creating an impressive welcoming area leading to the drawing room and dining room. The large, Shaker style kitchen/breakfast room has a central island, granite work tops and double French doors to the terrace and garden.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

The property is a Grade II listed mid-18th century country house, refurbished and extended over the years. Set over two storeys along with a converted attic, the house is filled with original features including fireplaces and sash windows.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

A Victorian cottage extended in the 1980s that is now a six-bedroom detached property with a gated entrance, a tennis court, a stable block and 3.1 acres of gardens and paddocks.

Need more space? There is also planning permission for a self-contained two storey annexe.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.