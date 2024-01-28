Seven outstanding rural homes for sale, as seen in Country Life

Our look at the best homes to come to the market via Country Life in recent days includes a sprawling pile in the Lake District and a superb family home in Ascot.

On the edge of the Lake District yet also close to the coast, this is a hugely impressive home history, character and 11 acres.

There are 17 bedrooms, so if you’re keen then put in an offer now before they snap it up for the next series of The Traitors.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

An immaculately presented four bedroom family home with an excellent range of outbuildings and attractive grounds of approximately 1.96 acres.

Keepers Cottage sits in a peaceful location surrounded by beautiful, rolling countryside on the edge of the popular village of Bighton near Alresford.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

An 18th century home with five bedrooms and two acres, plus gym and home office.

If that little collection of attributes doesn’t tick every box, it’s also surrounded by beautiful open countryside and has a pair of self-contained annexes.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

Just outside Ascot, this lovely house has idyllic and very private gardens.

Inside there is a fresh, bright feel to the place which makes it feel ideal as a family home in this hugely popular area.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

Situated on the edge of a popular Cotswold village, Longmoor House offers exceptional living space, annexe and studio cottage surrounded by in all about 9.17 acres of rolling countryside.

Longmoor House is located in a private position at the end of a long drive of the outskirts of Ebrington surrounded by beautiful countryside.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

A magnificent renovate house with huge grounds of almost 40 acres, a pair of cottages and a gorgeous lake-side setting.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

A beautifully presented split level lodge with a contemporary annexe, situated in a stunning setting offering spectacular views over Chew Valley lake and to the countryside beyond.

In recent years the present owner has redesigned and extended the property to take full advantage of its views and setting.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.