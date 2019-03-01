Seven spectacular houses for sale in Wales, from majestic mansions to ruined farmhouses set in their own valley

In honour of St David's Day on March 1, we've collected some of the most beautiful houses for sale right now across the Principality of Wales.

Wynnstay Hall is a majestic, Grade II*-listed house dating to the 17th century, and full restored in the last few years – and this property, The Library, is one of the largest parts of this fine old building.

There are seven bedrooms and four reception rooms, but it’s the extra touches which mark this out as something special.

There’s a fully-equipped gym, a pool with one of those jet things you swim against, and all manner of beautiful period features – not least the extraordinarily pretty arched ceilings.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

One for the hopeless romantics – but what an incredible opportunity there is at Ty Uchaf, the remains of a farm set within over 200 acres of land in the spectacular Nant Gwrtheyrn valley on the Llun Peninsula in north-west Wales.

The sale includes a dilapidated yet still reasonably solid-looking farmhouse, an old quarry, a stretch of beach that’s almost a quarter of a mile long and endless views of hill, vale and sea. Spectacular.

For sale with Carter Jonas. See more pictures and details about this property.

Perhaps the grandest country house currently on the market in Wales, Llanfair Grange is a Georgian manor house with views across the Brecon Beacons near Abergavenny.

The house has 12ft ceilings, vast windows, a pillared portico entrance, country-style kitchen with Aga, and seven or eight bedrooms, depending on how you want to configure things.

There’s also a bar area in the basement with a pool table and dance floor, while there are stables, tennis courts and an open air swimming pool in the grounds – the latter having a poolhouse that’s designed as a Greek-style taverna.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

An elegant eight-bedroom home a few miles outside Haverfordwest and on the fringes of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, Sutton Lodge has been completely refurbished and comes as more or less a blank canvas.

From the pictures you won’t be surprised to hear that the place was once run as a country house hotel, but it’s very much a home now with grand entrance hall, formal lounge, orangery, study, library and a dining kitchen, plus seven bedrooms and a one-bedroom annexe.

For sale with Town & Country Estates. See more pictures and details about this property.

Llanfoist House is six-bedroom home within Ty Mawr, a classic Georgian country house located just outside the charming town of Abergavenny.

The accommodation is spread over five floors, from substantial cellars through to a large loft space currently used as an art studio.

The grounds are also worth a mention: there are formal gardens, a kitchen garden, orchard, paddocks and enchanting areas of woodland with a stream and large pond.

For sale with Sunderlands. See more pictures and details about this property.

A relatively newly-built country house in the neo-classical style, Bonvilles Court is just under 50 years old and has a great mix of character features with modern comfort.

The wonderful main hall with its curving staircase looks for all the world like a set from Gone With The Wind, while the 12 acres of grounds have been pleasantly landscaped. The location is good too: just 5 miles from the irresistible seaside town of Tenby, there’s also a railway station close by.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

An 18-acre headland to call your own is what just over the £1m mark buys you at this house in Amlwch, on the northern edge of Anglesey.

It’s a breathtaking spot that delivers all you could ever imagine in the way of clifftops, sunsets and even dolphins playing in the Irish sea.

The main house is modest with three bedrooms, but there are two further cottages to make this a superb potential investment – the cottages currently bring in £57k per year in holiday rental revenue.

For sale with Williams & Goodwin. See more pictures and details about this property.