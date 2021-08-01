Seven spectacularly pretty country houses for sale, as seen in Country Life

Our look at some of the best homes to come to the market via Country Life in the past week includes a castle in Northumberland and an idyllic home in Bedfordshire.

A stunning Grade I listed house in a popular coastal village, with extensive grounds and gardens, requiring repair/modernisation.

A Grade II listed 18th century former watermill with a detached one bedroom cottage, outbuildings, parking and over 6 acres of grounds, walking distance from village amenities.

Located on the prestigious Manor Way is a recently refurbished five bedroom detached home, with beautiful and extensive gardens.

South Walsham Hall is a historic country house in wonderful grounds of about 25 acres.

An attractive farm enjoying a private and rural position on the edge of the Duke of Bedford’s Woburn Estate.

Situated in an elevated position in a fold in the land within 102.28 acres, Heartwood Manor enjoys privacy and protection

but benefits from far reaching views across rolling, wooded countryside.

The Grade II listed Toothill Hall has stunning grounds (set in 1 acre of land) with extensive parking, turning circle and garage.

