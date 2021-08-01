Trending:

Country houses for sale

Seven spectacularly pretty country houses for sale, as seen in Country Life

Country Life

Our look at some of the best homes to come to the market via Country Life in the past week includes a castle in Northumberland and an idyllic home in Bedfordshire.

Northumberland — £1,400,000

A stunning Grade I listed house in a popular coastal village, with extensive grounds and gardens, requiring repair/modernisation.

For sale with Galbraith via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Bedfordshire — £2,000,000

A Grade II listed 18th century former watermill with a detached one bedroom cottage, outbuildings, parking and over 6 acres of grounds, walking distance from village amenities.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

Kent — £2,295,000

Located on the prestigious Manor Way is a recently refurbished five bedroom detached home, with beautiful and extensive gardens.

For sale with Kinleigh Folkard & Hayward via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Norfolk — £3,500,000

South Walsham Hall is a historic country house in wonderful grounds of about 25 acres.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

Bedfordshire — £2,200,000

An attractive farm enjoying a private and rural position on the edge of the Duke of Bedford’s Woburn Estate.

For sale with Jackson-Stops via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Hertfordshire — £8,500,000

Situated in an elevated position in a fold in the land within 102.28 acres, Heartwood Manor enjoys privacy and protection
but benefits from far reaching views across rolling, wooded countryside.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

West Yorkshire — £1,500,000

The Grade II listed Toothill Hall has stunning grounds (set in 1 acre of land) with extensive parking, turning circle and garage.

For sale with Simon Blyth via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.