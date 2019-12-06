Seven stunning Caribbean properties for sale to scare away the chill of winter

As December extends her chilly tentacles, thoughts turn to white sandy beaches and rum. Holly Kirkwood rounds up seven tempting Caribbean properties.

Swimming in the velvety water that laps at the feet of the Pitons is one of the Caribbean’s most heavenly experiences and one that the owners of La Belle Helene will be able to enjoy on a daily basis. This magnificent 10,000sq ft property on the Beau estate near Soufrière has 11 bedrooms, a variety of entertaining spaces, a pool with its own waterfall and some of the best views in the region.

Blue Island, currently the largest private island on the market in The Bahamas, is a 700-acre tropical paradise. Located in the spectacular Exuma Cays, it boasts more than three miles of beautiful coastline, white sandy beaches and elevations to 100ft. The island already has power, water and communications established, as well as an existing main house, a staff house and, crucially, a private- jet landing strip.

Overlooking the perfect white sands of Macaroni Bay, this terrific Tuscan-inspired, architect-designed villa benefits from six enormous bedroom suites and superb outdoor terraces created for dining. Set beautifully into the wild tropical landscape, this property is perfect for entertaining – the vaulted ‘great room’ is intended to dazzle – but it also has more intimate spaces, including a games room, playroom and media room. A sheltered courtyard with a lily pond, swimming pool and rock pool are all to be found in the grounds.

Located along Old Prospect Point on Grand Cayman, four-bedroom Sugar Reef is ideal for family gatherings. The house has been recently renovated and the master and guest suites have their own balconies, as well as an adjacent den/nursery; the living spaces also provide plenty of shade for little ones inside and out. Sun worshippers are well catered for, too. Guests can step straight off the pool deck and onto one of the dreamy beaches for which Grand Cayman is world famous.

An elegantly designed villa in the exclusive Palm Ridge neighbourhood of the Royal Westmoreland estate, seven-bedroom Monkey Manor boasts impressive views. The house is a great example of contemporary Caribbean living at its best, combining modern indoor and outdoor rooms with the traditional style and proportions of a period property. It also offers excellent rental potential in one of the best addresses on the island.

Point House is a five-bedroom beachfront estate in the exclusive COMO Parrot Cay resort. Stone floors and natural-wood finishes integrate the house perfectly with its surroundings and the proportions are majestic: ceiling heights stretch up to 30ft and vast oak-framed windows maximise the natural light and beachfront views. This is the perfect property in which to recharge your batteries—the amenities at Parrot Cay focus on improving physical and mental wellbeing.

With more than three acres of tropical gardens and grounds, this elegant villa, which overlooks the Lorient Bay on St Barts, makes for an elegant and extremely private Caribbean home. The main house boasts a number of impressive entertaining spaces, including generous indoor and outdoor living rooms and a pool area with panoramic sea views. Furthermore, the master suite and guest bedrooms are housed in self-contained cottages spread throughout the grounds.

