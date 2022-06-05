Seven superb homes for sale from £800,000 to £1.5 million, as seen in Country Life

Not every country house needs an eight-figure price tag; we look back at some of the best homes to come up for sale of late which are closer to reality for more buyers.

Musley Bank House is a substantial period property outside Malton.

The property comes with several outbuildings and has open views across its own parkland gardens.

For sale with Blenkin.

A Victorian seven-bed villa which exudes character, just a 5-minute walk from the town centre and the River Tweed.

For sale with Galbraith via OnTheMarket.

Oakwoood Barn is a truly stunning three-bed, gated, detached barn conversion with fabulous views of the surrounding countryside.

For sale with Paul Carr Estate Agents via OnTheMarket.

A magnificent country residence with substantial grounds, traditional farm buildings and land totalling 9.64 acres.

For sale with Robin Jessop via OnTheMarket.

An exceptionally beautiful five-bed family home, with an orangery-style roof and glazed doors overlooking the gardens.

For sale with Simon Blyth via OnTheMarket.

Outstanding 19th century Grade II listed country house, set in a private position with mature, south facing gardens.

For sale with Spotlight Homes via OnTheMarket.

Furze Farm is a Grade II listed, well-timbered house enjoying far-reaching views across farmland and a plot of approx. 3 acres.

For sale with TW Gaze via OnTheMarket.