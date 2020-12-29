Six beautiful homes for sale on the coastline of Britain

Somewhere beside the sea, whether you're looking for a weekend retreat, a holiday home or just a place to live.

If you’re thinking that this house looks beautifully done, you’re right: the three-bedroom cottage has been newly refurbished by fashion designer-turned interior designer Robert Greenfield.

It’s been run as a holiday let for the past four years, but could just as easily make a permanent home with wonderful views, and just a few minutes walk to the Norfolk Coast’s glorious beaches.

For sale with Fine & Country . See more pictures and details about this property.

Full of original touches and period charm, this terraced house is on Island Wall, one of the most sought-after spots in Whitstable and a short walk from the beach and High Street.

There are two bedrooms, each on a separate floor, and a back garden with patio.

For sale with Miles & Barr. See more pictures and details about this property.

This house is a couple of miles outside Helmsdale in a crofting community called Gartymore, which has glorious sea and countryside views.

The thatched cottage has two bedrooms and a lovely outside space, and is very pleasantly presented.

For sale with Munro & Noble. See more pictures and details about this property.

A traditional two-bedroom cottage clad in weatherboards that’s just a couple of minutes’ stroll from the riverside and the centre of the village.

Inside there are plenty of character touches, though a little updating is now needed — but the potential is there. There’s even a workshop in the back yard which could be converted into a home office.

For sale with Curtis O’Boyle. See more pictures and details about this property.

There’s work to be done at this house on the Cowal Peninsula, right across the road from the Firth of Clyde and with lovely views.

It’s a three-bedroom place that has seen better days, but the agents suggest that with a bit of work it would make an ideal holiday home.

For sale with Dunoon Property. See more pictures and details about this property.

Newly built and superbly fitted out, this house sits in a small development dubbed ‘Nature Point’ in a village called Pistyll, just outside Nefyn.

This is top-money for the area — a four-bedroom house in Nefyn itself can be had for less than £200,000 — but there is no doubting the appeal of this setting wth views down a slope that runs down to the sea.

For sale with Wright Marshall. See more pictures and details about this property.