Six beautiful homes for sale on the coastline of Britain

Somewhere beside the sea, whether you're looking for a weekend retreat, a holiday home or just a place to live.

Salthouse, Norfolk — £650,000

If you’re thinking that this house looks beautifully done, you’re right: the three-bedroom cottage has been newly refurbished by fashion designer-turned interior designer Robert Greenfield.

It’s been run as a holiday let for the past four years, but could just as easily make a permanent home with wonderful views, and just a few minutes walk to the Norfolk Coast’s glorious beaches.

For sale with Fine & Country.

Whistable, Kent — £550,000

Full of original touches and period charm, this terraced house is on Island Wall, one of the most sought-after spots in Whitstable and a short walk from the beach and High Street.

There are two bedrooms, each on a separate floor, and a back garden with patio.

For sale with Miles & Barr.

Helmsdale, Sutherland — £160,000

This house is a couple of miles outside Helmsdale in a crofting community called Gartymore, which has glorious sea and countryside views.

The thatched cottage has two bedrooms and a lovely outside space, and is very pleasantly presented.

For sale with Munro & Noble.

Burnham-on-Crouch, Essex — £210,000

A traditional two-bedroom cottage clad in weatherboards that’s just a couple of minutes’ stroll from the riverside and the centre of the village.

Inside there are plenty of character touches, though a little updating is now needed — but the potential is there. There’s even a workshop in the back yard which could be converted into a home office.

For sale with Curtis O'Boyle.

Inellan, Argyll & Bute — £135,000

There’s work to be done at this house on the Cowal Peninsula, right across the road from the Firth of Clyde and with lovely views.

It’s a three-bedroom place that has seen better days, but the agents suggest that with a bit of work it would make an ideal holiday home.

For sale with Dunoon Property.

Nefyn, Llŷn Peninsula — £470,000

Newly built and superbly fitted out, this house sits in a small development dubbed ‘Nature Point’ in a village called Pistyll, just outside Nefyn.

This is top-money for the area — a four-bedroom house in Nefyn itself can be had for less than £200,000 — but there is no doubting the appeal of this setting wth views down a slope that runs down to the sea.

For sale with Wright Marshall.