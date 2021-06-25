Six breathtaking houses by lakes, rivers and the sea, ideal for those who love sailing or just life by the water

Wonderful views and a watery playground on your doorstep help make these homes special, says Lydia Stangroom.

Proving that you don’t need to live near the coast to be a self proclaimed ‘sailor’, Yew Tree House on the shores of Lake Windermere provides the perfect setting for lakeside living.

The property benefits from its own private jetty and slipway — perfect for launching lazers, boats and other small craft.

The house is flooded with natural light, thanks to dual aspect windows in many of the rooms. Upstairs are five comfortable bedrooms, all of which enjoy views over the lake.

Sitting proudly on the banks of the river Dart in Dartmouth is this breathtaking property. Dartmouth is a popular sailing town, with an annual regatta that draws visitors from all over.

Truly the waterside living dream — it boasts a wonderful riverside terrace, a garden with a boat shed and davit, plus access down stone steps to the water — taking you from house to sea in seconds.

Each room benefits from glorious water views, with an open-plan relaxed style throughout. The three bedrooms can be found on the lower floor.

Fowey is one of the most well-known sailing towns in the UK, making this four bed waterfront townhouse ideal for seasoned (and budding) sailors alike.

The property was recently updated and boasts a sun terrace with unparalleled views over Fowey harbour.

Stone steps lead down to the foreshore, where you can jump straight into a boat and explore the coast.

A little-less sailing, a lot more superyacht. This whopping £10 million waterfront house is located in the largest natural harbour in Europe, and is a mecca for all types of water activities.

Granted, with a cinema, gym, sauna, swim jet pool, and indoor golf simulator, there’s a lot to keep you entertained without even leaving the house.

In addition to the main six-bed house, there is also a self-contained three bedroom lodge.

Enjoying views over Saundersfoot Bay is this captivating property, thought to date from circa 1870.

The beautiful facade is etched with ivy and set within an immaculately manicured landscape garden.

Inside are six bedrooms and an impressive orangery that was designed and built by David Salisbury.

Set back from the shores of the River Yealm in the picturesque coastal village of Newton Ferrers in the South Hams is the impressive Yealm House — a magnificent period villa that has been in the same family for 75 years.

The property has been kept in good condition, but now needs some updating — perhaps a bit of a facelift here and there, and maybe a new kitchen. It’d all be well worth it for a home where you can wake up with a glorious view.

With some of the best views in the area, the house looks over the Newton Ferrers deep water estuary, which is a haven for sailing and rowing.

