Six incredible homes for sale as seen in Country Life, from one of Surrey’s great houses to a castle in the Scottish isles

Enjoy our round-up of some of the best homes to appear for sale in Country Life this week.

A Grade II-listed 18th century watermill walking distance to the village of Clophill, with a detached one bedroom cottage, outbuildings, parking and over 6 acres of grounds.

It’s 55 years since this house was last on the market, and it’s not hard to see why: almost 3,500sq ft of space, plus beautiful meadows and a fine location.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

A home with a ‘virtually unrivalled coastal location’, directly overlooking St Brelade’s Bay, set off a privately owned approach roadway for perfect seclusion.

It’s also an ideal home for car enthusiasts — of which there are many on Jersey — with its garage complete with turntable, perfect for keeping the Ferrari.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

A charming period property not far from Chesham, with beautiful gardens including a swimming pool, tennis court and its own chalk stream.

As well as the fine Georgian house, there is also a pool, tennis court and studio/office with a full-fibre 300mb broadband connection.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

Runnymede Park is an 8,000sq ft home that is a fine example of a Grade I listed property that still retains the grandeur of a bygone era.

The house was designed by the great James Wyatt in the final years of the 18th century; by 1975 it was in a state of near-ruin, but the present owners embarked on a long restoration programme, to bring the property back from the brink.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

Islay House is an A-listed property in 28 acres of grounds, overlooking its magnificent gardens and beyond to the coast and Rhinns mountains, with unparalleled sunset views.

There’s good news inside as well, with the whole place clearly having been well-loved and sympathetically treated by the present owners.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Maybanks presents a superb opportunity for those seeking a property of immense character and charm, together with six more houses on the estate — but the vendors will split it all into lots if desired.

The main house has 10 bedrooms, and permission in place for both a swimming pool complex and stable block.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.