Six magnificent country houses for sale, as seen in Country Life

This week's look at the best homes to come to the market via Country Life includes a Gloucestershire masterpiece and a Gothic wonder in Kent.

A beautiful, seven-bedroom home built in the Georgian style, yet dating back to just 1998.

Conkwell Grange is a Grade II-Listed house built in 1907 to a design by Sir Guy Dawber, approached via a beech-lined avenue and set in 125 acres close to Bath.

A 117-acre estate set in the Berkshire Downs, at the heart of which is a newly-built nine-bedroom house with splendid views, landscaped gardens, tennis court and swimming pool, plus staff and guest cottages.

Swanthorpe Barn is a light, bright and airy barn conversion with more than 5,700 square feet of space, set in a village near Farnham.

A Grade II-listed Gothic style five-bedroom mansion, set within beautiful gardens and grounds just outside Oxted.

Blaisdon Hall is situated in its own vast swathes of parkland, with outstanding and panoramic views across the Severn Valley, and with 11 bedrooms and eight reception rooms within.

