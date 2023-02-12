Six mesmerising country houses for sale, as seen in Country Life

A wonderful Kent estate and a delightful village house in Shropshire are in our round-up this week.

Westwood Park, near Colchester is a beautiful Tudor manor house set in stunning gardens and grounds.

There are nine bedrooms and over 50 acres, with outbuildings including potting/tool sheds, greenhouses, stables and a summerhouse.

For sale with Savills.

The Clock House is an immaculate family home dating back to 1937 with later extensions. The house is a local landmark with a notable feature of the property being the refurbished clocktower, now housing a Bodet clock and the original bell.

The gardens extend across the width of the house and provide an excellent setting for al fresco dining, there is also a covered outdoor kitchen. Beyond the formal gardens is a large paddock. In all the gardens and grounds extend to approximately 3.94 acres.

For sale with Knight Frank.

‘One of Kent’s most magical estates’, in the words of the agents, yet it’s just over 40 minutes on the train from central London.

The main house is a sprawling 14,000sq ft joy, but there are also other buildings and cottages on this 132-acre estate.

For sale with Strutt & Parker.

The Old Malthouse has been beautifully and innovatively restored and renovated to a very high standard. Within this thatched 17th Century period house is a fantastic mixture of both classic and contemporary design.

Every room is well proportioned, each with features of old and new combined. There are exposed lime washed beams, brickwork and arched doorways.

For sale with Knight Frank.

English country house elegance meets modern luxury and quirky comfort at this home in the hamlet of Need Savage.

There are stables and a paddock as well as the six-beddroom home in this delightful place near Kidderminster.

For sale with Fine & Country.

A rare opportunity to purchase an historic Grade II Listed family home on the outskirts of the highly regarded riverside town of Marlow. Delightfully located in the Chiltern Hills, Lord’s Wood was built in 1899 and has been the present family’s home since 1974.

The house retains many of the original features, which include high ceilings, classic cornicing, period fireplaces and elegant windows.

For sale with Knight Frank.