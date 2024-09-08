Six superb country homes for sale, from Devon to Suffolk, as seen in Country Life

Cliffside drama, bucolic delights, historic homes and thatched beauties are among this week's homes.

As you might have guess from the combination of location, pictures and price, this isn’t the whole of Peper Harow House (built by George III’s architect), but rather an apartment within this majestic 18th century building.

That said, the word ‘apartment’ scarcely seems adequate from a 6,500 sq ft home with five bedrooms, double garage and a lift, as well as access to 19 acres of gorgeous communal grounds.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

The greatest home office view we’ve ever seen is just one of the highights of this gorgeous home in Kingswear, looking across the water to Dartmouth.

A generous patio is perfect for enjoying the views — and the sunsets — and this former boutique hotel has been completely renovated throughout.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

An incredible find at a keen price, this historic home — Old Ramerick Manor — is a wonderful medieval building with huge amounts of history and charm.

Six bedrooms, six acres and a string of outbuildings, plenty of period features and ready for a new family to move in.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

An almost ludicrously bucolic, seculded setting for this five-bedroom country house, which comes with barn, pool and a separate cottage.

There are 16 acres of the Dedham Vale to call your own, and it’s even commutable to London via (relatively) nearby Manningtree.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

Thatched homes are often filed under small and cute rather than grand and impressive, but this fine home a few minutes from the beach at Bude is an exception.

There is almost 9,000sq ft of space on offer, plus over seven acres of grounds that include formal gardens, a wildflower meadow and wildlife ponds. Beautiful.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

Sitting right on the River Thames at Bray (home to several of Britain’s very best restaurants) is this wonderful six-bedroom home, with fine gardens and its own mooring.

This spacious Edwardian home has been totally remodelled inside — and how many homes let you nip out for dinner via boat instead of car?

For sale with Hamptons. See more pictures and details for this property.