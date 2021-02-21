Six truly beautiful country houses for sale, as seen in Country Life

From Yorkshire to Cornwall to Sussex, we take a look at some of the best houses to appear in Country Life in the past week or so.

A beautifully presented six bedroom family house on the edge of a popular village, with separate three bedroom cottage and staff flat.

For sale with GSC Grays via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

A Grade II listed eight bedroom detached country home with a two bedroom cottage, a swimming pool, a triple garage, and extensive outbuildings in 2.75 acres of gardens and grounds.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details about this property.

Outstanding period barn conversion with triple garage, in a remarkable setting enjoying elevated views over its own land.

For sale with Blenkin & Co via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

A majestic Grade II listed family home at the end of a long drive within a parkland setting, not far from Truro.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

Elegant and graceful Grade II listed period country house, situated in a semi-rural location in Barcombe Mills, on the banks of the River Ouse.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

A fabulous four bedroom Grade II listed, part-thatched cottage with great commuting links for the Midlands motorway/train network.

For sale with Carter Oliver via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.