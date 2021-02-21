Trending:

Country houses for sale

Six truly beautiful country houses for sale, as seen in Country Life

Country Life

From Yorkshire to Cornwall to Sussex, we take a look at some of the best houses to appear in Country Life in the past week or so.

North Yorkshire — £2,250,000

A beautifully presented six bedroom family house on the edge of a popular village, with separate three bedroom cottage and staff flat.

For sale with GSC Grays via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

Hertfordshire — £2,600,000

A Grade II listed eight bedroom detached country home with a two bedroom cottage, a swimming pool, a triple garage, and extensive outbuildings in 2.75 acres of gardens and grounds.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details about this property.

North Yorkshire — £1,250,000

Outstanding period barn conversion with triple garage, in a remarkable setting enjoying elevated views over its own land.

For sale with Blenkin & Co via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

Cornwall — £2,950,000

A majestic Grade II listed family home at the end of a long drive within a parkland setting, not far from Truro.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

East Sussex — £4,500,000

Elegant and graceful Grade II listed period country house, situated in a semi-rural location in Barcombe Mills, on the banks of the River Ouse.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Leicestershire — £400,000

A fabulous four bedroom Grade II listed, part-thatched cottage with great commuting links for the Midlands motorway/train network.

For sale with Carter Oliver via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.