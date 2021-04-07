Best houses for sale in Suffolk, from thatched cottages to fine manor houses

From period cottages to grand former rectories, Suffolk has a property for sale to suit every buyer.

Originally dating from the 16th century, this Grade II-listed house oozes period atmosphere.

The four-bedroom, 3,489sq ft interiors are full of delightful details, including exposed timbers, Inglenook fireplaces and mullioned windows.

A Thermo-Dynamic water heater and solar panel lower the property’s impact on the environment—and the utilities bill.

This Grade II-listed, six-bedroom former rectory is a small compendium of British architectural history, having been built in the 17th century with Georgian and Victorian additions.

The vast interiors (4,955sq ft in the main house alone) have preserved many fine features, such as open fireplaces and large sash windows.

There’s also a 2,575sq ft, fully sound-proofed music studio, plus a barn and outbuildings. The grounds extend to about six acres

Barningham Hall stands in a little more than 10 acres in rolling countryside within walking distance to the village.

Not listed, it nonetheless has a lovely period atmosphere, with open fireplaces, exposed timbers in the oldest part of the house—this was originally a timber-framed farmhosue extended in the Georgian and Victorian eras—and long views across the wooded grounds

The interiors stretch to 5,455sq ft in the main house, which has six to nine bedrooms, plus another 6,000 of garaging and outbuildings.

This six-bedroom, Grade II-listed former rectory originally dates from the 15th century with later additions.

The interiors total 3,452sq ft full of beautiful features, such as exposed timbers, open fireplaces, a Rayburn in the kitchen—and original shutters in all three reception rooms.

Outside are 1.25 acres of mature gardens.

This timber-framed, detached farmhouse is perfect for a family, with five to six bedrooms, a welcoming kitchen with Aga and three reception rooms, plus an orangery.

Many of the period features have been preserved intact, including Inglenook fireplaces, exposed timbers, mullioned windows and heavy oak doors.

The grounds total 0.32 acres of walled and main gardens and terraces.

Grade II-listed, three-bedroom Chestnut Cottage may originally date from the 15th century, but it was extended in Georgian times.

The resut is a charming home full of character features, from the thatched roof to the Inglenook fireplaces with bread ovens and the many exposed timbers.

Outside, the pretty gardens have mature trees, beautiful flower borders and raised vegetables beds—plus a summer house that can double up as home office.

