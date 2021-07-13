Staffordshire’s famed ‘pink castle’, once visited by King Edward VII, comes to the market

The East Wing at Callingwood Hall is a handsome half-castle that oozes opulence, set amongst rolling countryside just 30 minutes from Birmingham.

Taking on an entire castle is a lot. Yet buying an apartment within a castle isn’t quite going to hit the spot for the more romantically-minded property buyers. So how about half a castle?

That’s what’s on the market The East Wing at Callingwood Hall. With a long list of notable past tenants, including the former Bishop of Stafford and Bishop Suffragen of Derby, it is up for sale via Knight Frank at a guide price of £1.15 million.

The semi-detached property — once part of Lord Burton’s Rangemore Estate — dates from the mid 18th century, with an impressive hall frontage added later in the 19th century. Blending both Gothic and Georgian features, the East Wing is an architecturally stunning property, dubbed ‘the pink castle’, thanks to its (you guessed it) light pink finish.

As it is the larger of the two wings, the property has its own private entrance and driveway that leads to a turning circle with a central feature fountain.

Inside, the property has been recently refurbished to a high standard, creating a ‘characterful historic hall with all of the comforts of a modern home’.

The East Wing is home to original large reception rooms, which boast high ceilings, large decorative fireplaces and Tudor arched mullion windows.

The decor, although certainly grand, may not be everyones cup of tea. However, looking past the seemingly miles of curtain fabric and pretty bold carpet colours, is a house that really pays homage to the time of its creation, whilst still being a functional, family home.

The master suite, (arguably still decorated from the time King Edward VII visited), puts the ‘O’ in opulent — with one of the largest en suite bathrooms we’ve come across.

The three remaining bedrooms are no less impressive, nor is the large landing — a room in its own right, which offers excellent flexible space, either as a secondary office or work space, children’s play area or informal seating area.

The property is set within just under two acres of grounds, which is home to several garages, currently used as a studio and home gym, a hot tub and a make-shift al fresco bar.

A stone terrace acts as the perfect spot to take in the surrounding rolling countryside and truly relax, although its ripe for a bit of TLC to create a really memorable outdoor space.

The East Wing at Callingwood Hall is currently for sale via Knight Frank at a guide price of £1.15 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Tatenhill: What you need to know

Location: Tatenhill is a small village set deep within a valley, just a 30 minute drive from Birmingham. The area enjoys easy access to the M1 and M6, with Birmingham and East Midlands airports just 30 minutes away. The nearest train station is in Burton Upon Trent, and Litchfield train station is 15 minutes away, offering services to London.

Atmosphere: Tatenhill is close to Burton Upon Trent and surrounded by countryside. It has a village pub — The Horseshoe Inn — while Burton has a range of shops, a football and rugby club and a golf course, with more pubs and restaurants around the area.

Things to do: St Georges Park and Hoar Cross Hall are both a short drive which offer excellent fitness and leisure facilities, and Branston Golf & Country Club is just 10 minutes away. For keen riders, there are also a number of livery stables in the surrounding area. Birmingham is easily reached by either road or rail, and offers further shopping and leisure facilities.

Schools: Henhurst Ridge Primary Academy and All Saints C of E Primary School are local primary options , with John Taylor High School for secondary.

