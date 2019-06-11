A stunning 19th-century lake house in the tors of Dartmoor, once home to the first ‘White Rajah’ of Sarawak

Burrator House is picture-perfect in its 34 acre estate, surrounded by lakes, trees and pastureland and set in a quite corner of the Dartmoor National Park.

Being in the thick of it is all well and good, but all one really wants after a long day out and about is to come home to a world of your own.

Few properties can offer this without the impingement of neighbours or pesky towns with loud night lives but Burrator House, sitting in its own private estate of 34 acres, does nicely.

Set in the iconic tors of west Dartmoor, right next to the stunning Burrator Reservoir, the beautiful 19th century house (now on the market with Jackson Stops for offers over £2 million) was once called home to Sir James Brooke, the first ‘White Rajah’ of Sarawak. The British soldier and adventurer took vigorous measures to suppress piracy in the region when he became governor, and his restoration of the Sultan of Brunei to the throne led to his appointment as Rajah.

Sir James ruled from 1841 until his death in 1868.

Prettily bordered by the Sheeptor Brook, named for the towering outcrop which rises behind the village of Sheeptor, the property is supported by three holiday lets, farming buildings and a holding of surrounding land. The grounds are extensive and cover a range of terrain rarely found at this sort of price point, with pasture, woodland, an arboretum and a lake.

Not too far from Plymouth, the village of Sheeptor is charmingly quaint and under three miles from Yelverton.

The beautiful house on the lake has eight bedrooms, a bright drawing room, reception, dining room (all with wide fireplaces and marble mantlepieces) and a remarkably cosy eat-in kitchen, as well as a pool room and a lovely conservatory. Stunning surroundings are guaranteed in any National Park estate, but Burrator House is certainly something special.

Burrator House is on the market through Jackson Stops for offers over £2 million. For more information and pictures, click here.