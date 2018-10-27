Stunning, multi-award winning classical villa with the best address in Cheltenham

The Park, winner of the Georgian Group’s Giles Worsley Architectural Award, sits in one of the most fashionable Regency spa towns, just enough removed from the bustle of the city to enjoy the peaceful tranquillity of the open countryside.

Designed by Hugh Petter at Adam Architecture, 45, The Park (which appeared in the February 23, 2006 issue of Country Life) has won several prestigious awards and agents call it ‘arguably the best address in Cheltenham’.

On the market with Savills at a guide price of £4 million, The Park is set in one of the most complete Regency towns in England, which has been a health and holiday destination since mineral springs were discovered in the area in 1716.

Resting peacefully on the edge of the Cotswolds Area of Outstanding National Beauty, Cheltenham is one of the most desirable places to live in England, known for its prestigious schools and grand houses.

45 The Park is one of these grand houses, winner of the Georgian Group’s Giles Worsley Architectural Award 2008 among other prestigious prizes. Reached by a tree-lined avenue and surrounded by former pleasure gardens, it sits just outside the town centre, combining easy access to amenities with all the benefits of a quiet countryside retreat.

Pevsners Buildings of England described The Park as ‘reminiscent of Regents Park in London’, less than 100 miles away from this desirable address.

45 The Park boasts a stunning toplit cantilevered stone staircase, which is quietly classical in its design; a description that characterizes the architecture of the house as a whole.

The dining room is circular while the sitting room is octagonal, placed directly below the identically-shaped master bedroom, which comes complete with a dressing room and private en-suite.

In addition to these rooms come 5 further en-suite bedrooms, a library, a swimming pool and a tennis court.

The Park is on the market with Savills at a guide price of £4 million. Click here for more information and pictures.